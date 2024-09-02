Jharkhand: 11 deaths during constable fitness test raise alarm; heat, stimulants and poor facilities blamed

BJP state president Babulal Marandi strongly criticized the state government, accusing it of turning job opportunities into fatal endeavors. "This government is not providing jobs but instead offering death," Marandi said, expressing his outrage over the situation.

The recruitment process for excise constables in Jharkhand has taken a tragic turn, with as many as 11 candidates losing their lives during the physical tests. This incident has raised serious concerns about the safety and conditions under which these tests are conducted. Many other candidates have fallen ill and are currently receiving medical treatment, highlighting the urgent need for reform in the recruitment process.

In response to the crisis, the Jharkhand Police Headquarters and the state government have swiftly implemented emergency measures. New guidelines have been issued to improve safety at the selection centers, including the installation of drinking water stations and the deployment of medical teams equipped with necessary beds and medications.

Initial investigations have identified three key factors that may have contributed to the candidates' deaths:

1. Candidates were subjected to physical exertion in extreme heat, leading to severe health complications, including fainting and deteriorating conditions.

2. There are reports suggesting that some candidates used performance-enhancing injections to boost stamina, which may have had adverse effects on their health.

3. The recruitment centers reportedly lacked sufficient arrangements, such as drinking water, which contributed to the distress and fainting of candidates.

The physical tests, part of the Jharkhand excise constable competitive examinations, began on August 22 across seven centers in Ranchi, Giridih, Hazaribag, Palamu, East Singhbhum, and Sahebganj districts. Despite the emergency measures now in place, the final cause of these deaths will only be determined after a detailed investigation.

An unnatural death (UD) case has been registered for the deceased candidates, and further probes are ongoing.

Police spokesperson Amol V Homkar provided an update, revealing that out of the 1,27,772 candidates who participated in the physical selection process, 78,023 were successful, including 56,441 men and 21,582 women. Homkar emphasized that adequate arrangements, including medical teams, medicines, ambulances, mobile toilets, and drinking water, were ensured at all centers.

The incident has sparked controversy, with BJP Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu criticising the government's appointment policies. Sahu has called for a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the families of the deceased candidates, as well as job provisions for their dependents. As the investigation continues, the state government faces mounting pressure to ensure the safety and well-being of candidates in future recruitment drives.

