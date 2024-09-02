Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jharkhand: 11 deaths during constable fitness test raise alarm; heat, stimulants and poor facilities blamed

    BJP state president Babulal Marandi strongly criticized the state government, accusing it of turning job opportunities into fatal endeavors. "This government is not providing jobs but instead offering death," Marandi said, expressing his outrage over the situation.

    Jharkhand 11 deaths during constable fitness test raise alarm; heat, stimulants and poor facilities blamed AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 5:25 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 5:25 PM IST

    The recruitment process for excise constables in Jharkhand has taken a tragic turn, with as many as 11 candidates losing their lives during the physical tests. This incident has raised serious concerns about the safety and conditions under which these tests are conducted. Many other candidates have fallen ill and are currently receiving medical treatment, highlighting the urgent need for reform in the recruitment process.

    BJP state president Babulal Marandi strongly criticized the state government, accusing it of turning job opportunities into fatal endeavors. "This government is not providing jobs but instead offering death," Marandi said, expressing his outrage over the situation.

    Caught on camera: Who was Vanraj Surayakant Andekar? Ex-NCP corporator shot dead in Pune (WATCH)

    In response to the crisis, the Jharkhand Police Headquarters and the state government have swiftly implemented emergency measures. New guidelines have been issued to improve safety at the selection centers, including the installation of drinking water stations and the deployment of medical teams equipped with necessary beds and medications.

    Initial investigations have identified three key factors that may have contributed to the candidates' deaths:

    1. Candidates were subjected to physical exertion in extreme heat, leading to severe health complications, including fainting and deteriorating conditions.

    2. There are reports suggesting that some candidates used performance-enhancing injections to boost stamina, which may have had adverse effects on their health.

    3. The recruitment centers reportedly lacked sufficient arrangements, such as drinking water, which contributed to the distress and fainting of candidates.

    Soldier injured in shooting near Sunjuwan Military Station, search operations underway

    The physical tests, part of the Jharkhand excise constable competitive examinations, began on August 22 across seven centers in Ranchi, Giridih, Hazaribag, Palamu, East Singhbhum, and Sahebganj districts. Despite the emergency measures now in place, the final cause of these deaths will only be determined after a detailed investigation.

    An unnatural death (UD) case has been registered for the deceased candidates, and further probes are ongoing.

    Police spokesperson Amol V Homkar provided an update, revealing that out of the 1,27,772 candidates who participated in the physical selection process, 78,023 were successful, including 56,441 men and 21,582 women. Homkar emphasized that adequate arrangements, including medical teams, medicines, ambulances, mobile toilets, and drinking water, were ensured at all centers.

    The incident has sparked controversy, with BJP Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu criticising the government's appointment policies. Sahu has called for a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the families of the deceased candidates, as well as job provisions for their dependents. As the investigation continues, the state government faces mounting pressure to ensure the safety and well-being of candidates in future recruitment drives.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AAP Leader Amanatullah Khan arrested by ED in money laundering case after searches at his residence dmn

    AAP Leader Amanatullah Khan arrested by ED in money laundering case after searches at his residence

    Telangana floods: Congress under fire as videos, photos of roads caving in amid rainfall go viral (WATCH) shk

    Telangana floods: Congress under fire as videos, photos of roads caving in amid rainfall go viral (WATCH)

    Who is Jasdeep Singh Gill, the new head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas? gcw

    Who is Jasdeep Singh Gill, the new head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas?

    Swati Maliwal 'assault' row: Supreme Court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar gcw

    BREAKING: Swati Maliwal 'assault' row: Supreme Court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar

    Fans mark Pawan Kalyan's 56th birthday with BLOOD donations and Temple visits on knees [SEE PICS] RTM

    Fans mark Pawan Kalyan's 56th birthday with BLOOD donations and Temple visits on knees [SEE PICS]

    Recent Stories

    badminton Saina Nehwal reveals she is battling arthritis and might take a call on retirement soon scr

    Saina Nehwal reveals she is battling arthritis and might take a call on retirement soon

    'No issues with China': Putin reaffirms strong Russia-Beijing ties amid Western elite hostility (WATCH) shk

    'No issues with China': Putin reaffirms strong Russia-Beijing ties amid Western elite hostility (WATCH)

    Major Indian expressways redefining travel: 7 Key routes to know NTI

    Major Indian expressways redefining travel: 7 Key routes to know

    Gauri Khan to Mana Shetty: 7 Bollywood Celebrities wives leading million dollar firms NTI

    Gauri Khan to Mana Shetty: 7 Celeb wives leading million dollar firms

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar clinches GOLD in men's singles SL3, takes India's medal tally to 9 snt

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar bags GOLD in men's singles SL3, takes India's medal tally to 9 (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon