JDU candidate Anant Singh has been arrested in Mokama for the murder of Dularchand Yadav during an election campaign clash. JJD Chief Tej Pratap Yadav called the arrest inevitable. Police said Singh and two associates were arrested based on evidence.

Arrest Was Inevitable: Tej Pratap Yadav

Reacting to the arrest of JDU's Mokama candidate Anant Singh in connection with the murder case of Dularchand Yadav, Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) Chief Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday said the arrest was inevitable, asserting that anyone with registered criminal cases will face legal action. "The arrest was bound to happen. A person against whom criminal cases are registered will definitely be arrested...," Tej Pratap Yadav told reporters here.

JDU Candidate, Associates Held in Murder Case

Anant Kumar Singh, the Janata Dal (United) candidate from Mokama, was arrested in the early hours today by Patna Police in connection with the murder case of a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav, the Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma said. On October 30, Dularchand Yadav, was killed during firing between the two sides while campaigning for the Bihar assembly elections in Mokama. SSP said Anant Singh has been arrested along with two associates, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram. All three will be presented before the magistrate.

SSP Details Election Clash, Evidence

"On 30 October, there was a clash between two groups of competing candidates. Stones were pelted resulting in injuries. A dead body was recovered after the incident. The deceased, Dularchand Yadav, aged 75 years, was a resident of the village where this clash occurred... Both sides registered cases, and police started investigating the case... Based on evidence, eyewitness accounts, and the postmortem report of the deceased, it appears that the Model Code of Conduct was violated, and it is a serious issue. It was found that all this happened in the presence of the candidate, Anant Singh, who is also the main accused in the case. Anant Singh has been arrested. His accomplices, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram, have also been arrested with him... All three will be presented before the magistrate, and due investigation will follow," SSP Patna, Kartikeya K Sharma said while addressing the media on Sunday. (ANI)