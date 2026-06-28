Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy announced that JD(S) has been preparing for Karnataka's local body elections for months. He also revealed plans to form a joint coordination committee with alliance partner BJP within the next 10 to 15 days.

Union Minister and the State Chief of the Janata Dal (Secular) H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday said that his party workers have already been active on the ground for the past two to three months as part of preparations for the upcoming local body elections in Karnataka, asserting that organisational work is not new but a continuous process.

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JD(S)-BJP Joint Committee

The former Karnataka Chief Minister also said that in the next 10 to 15 days, the party plans to constitute a joint coordination committee with its alliance partner, the BJP. "Within the next 10 to 15 days, our party intends to form a joint committee with our alliance partner in Karnataka, the BJP, to address all pending coordination matters alongside our floor leaders," he said.

Focus on Civic and Rural Polls

Addressing party meetings ahead of the civic polls, Kumaraswamy stated that the focus of the party is on strengthening its cadre to effectively contest the upcoming Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections, along with the Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat polls. "Our party workers have already been working on the ground to organise our party for the last two to three months. This has been an ongoing effort, so today is not the first day. What we are focusing on is preparing our workers to contest the upcoming Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), Zilla Panchayat, and Taluk Panchayat elections," he said.

He further emphasised that the GBA local body elections will emerge as a key political issue in Bengaluru, adding that subsequent rural local body elections are also pending and must be conducted in line with court directions. "The GBA local polls will definitely be a central issue in Bengaluru. Following that, regarding the long-pending Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections, this government will have to step up and conduct them within a month or two, in compliance with the court judgments. We have actively commenced our grassroots work," Kumaraswamy added. (ANI)