A Jaipur Development Authority Tribunal order on an illegal resort is scrutinised against a Supreme Court directive. The case questions if a 2005 residential land conversion can legalise a commercial resort, with construction legality also in doubt.

The Jaipur Development Authority Appellate Tribunal's recent order in a dispute involving an alleged illegal resort has come under scrutiny against the backdrop of the Supreme Court's directions for effective action against unauthorised construction and illegal land use.

The JDA had initiated proceedings alleging that commercial activity and construction violations were being carried out on land treated as agricultural and without the requisite approvals. Before the tribunal, however, the appellant contended that the land had already been converted from agricultural to residential use under Section 90-B on September 16, 2005.

Residential Status vs. Commercial Use

The tribunal's order has brought the question of residential classification to the centre of the dispute, even as the JDA's original action concerned alleged commercial use and construction violations. The key issue is whether a claimed residential conversion can be relied upon to protect a property being used as a resort or other commercial establishment, particularly where questions remain over the extent of the 90-B conversion and the approvals for construction. The issue is significant because residential land-use status does not, by itself, authorise a hotel, resort or other commercial activity. The construction and its use would also have to comply with the applicable master plan, sanctioned building plan and other statutory permissions.

Enforcement and Unresolved Questions

Another question is whether the 2005 conversion covered the entire parcel or only a portion of it. If only part of the larger property was converted, its applicability to the remaining land would require verification from official records. The tribunal has directed a site inspection and said that the JDA may proceed in accordance with law if commercial activity is found. It has not finally declared the resort or its commercial use legal.

The order nevertheless raises a larger enforcement question: can a property facing action for alleged illegal commercial use effectively move into the residential category based on a partial or disputed land-use conversion, while the legality of its construction and present use remains unresolved? The matter assumes significance following the Supreme Court's recent emphasis on effective enforcement against unauthorised construction and violations of permitted land use. The next stage will turn on the actual extent of the 90-B conversion, the sanctioned building plans, permissions obtained for the construction and the activity being carried out at the site. (ANI)