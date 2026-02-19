Former Jaypee Infratech CMD Manoj Gaur moved the Delhi HC for regular bail in a Rs 13000 crore money laundering case involving 25,000 homebuyers. He was arrested by the ED in November 2025 and is currently on interim bail.

Former Chairman and Managing Director (MD) of Jaypee Infratech Ltd Manoj Gaur on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court for regular bail plea in a money laundering case.

Gaur was arrested in November 13, 2025 and chargesheeted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case amounting to more than Rs 13000 crores. This case pertains to the alleged money laundering of the money of 25000 home buyers.

Details of the Bail Plea

Gaur is currently on interim bail granted on the grounds of his mother's health. Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani is to hear the bail plea of Manoj Gaur.

His regular bail plea was rejected by the Patiala House Court on February 16. Now he has filed a bail plea through advocate Farrukh Khan in Delhi High Court.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Dhirendra Rana had rejected the bail plea of Manoj Gaur. ED has opposed the bail plea and argued that it is a case of alleged money laundering of Rs. 13000 crores and there are 25000 home buyer victims.

Patiala House Court on January 24 granted 14 days' interim bail to Manoj Gaur on the health condition of old age mother. The order was challenged before the High Court.

Counsel for accsued had stated on the bail plea that Gaur's detention, viewed in the backdrop of aneight-year-old ED case, documentary allegations, absence of personal gain, statutory divestment of control over companies, and serious medical infirmities, is grossly disproportionate and violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

Enforcement Directorate's Allegations

ED had submitted that it is money laundering case related to the money of Home Buyers. Accused persons collected Rs. 13000 crores but not use the same to give accommodation to home buyers.

ED had said that it arrested Manoj Gaur, former Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of M/s Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. (JAL) and former Chairman and Managing Director of M/s Jaypee Infratech Ltd. (JIL), under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The arrest took place following a detailed investigation and analysis of evidences gathered during the ongoing probe in an ECIR recorded by the ED under PMLA in connection with the Jaypee Group, the agency said.

Probe Initiated on Homebuyer Complaints

It was also said that the ED initiated investigation against Jaypee group on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wings (EOW) of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police, based on complaints filed by homebuyers of Jaypee Wishtown and Jaypee Greens projects, alleging criminal conspiracy, cheating, and criminal breach of trust against the company and its promoters.

It is alleged that the funds collected from thousands of homebuyers for construction and completion of residential projects were diverted for purposes other than construction, leaving the homebuyers defrauded and their projects incomplete, the agency added.

Diversion of Funds Revealed

ED investigation revealed that out of approximately Rs. 14,599 Crore collected by JAL and JIL from homebuyers (as per claims admitted by NCLT), substantial amounts were diverted for non-construction purposes and siphoned off to related group entities and trusts, including Jaypee Sewa Sansthan (JSS), M/s Jaypee Healthcare Ltd. (JHL), and M/s Jaypee Sports International Ltd. (JSIL), the ED said.

It is revealed during the investigation that Manoj Gaur is the Managing Trustee of Jaypee Sewa Sansthan (JSS), which received part of the diverted funds, the agency claimed.

Searches and Seizures

Earlier, on 23 May 2025, the ED had conducted search operations at 15 locations in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Mumbai, including the offices and premises of M/s Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. and M/s Jaypee Infratech Ltd. During the searches, ED seized a large volume of financial and digital records, along with documents evidencing the offence of money laundering and diversion of funds, ED said.

The agency has alleged that the investigation has established the central role of Manoj Gaur in the planning and execution of the fund diversion through a complex web of transactions within the Jaypee Group and its associated entities. (ANI)