Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary launched the IndiaSkills Competition 2026-27, a national platform for youth to showcase talent in 63 skills. Registrations are open on the Skill India Digital Hub, offering a pathway to the WorldSkills Competition.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary, on Tuesday launched the IndiaSkills Competition 2026-27, the country's flagship skill competition aimed at identifying, nurturing and showcasing India's most talented youth across 63 industry-relevant skill categories.

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Organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) as its knowledge and implementation partner, the competition offers skilled youth an opportunity to compete at national and international levels, including the WorldSkills Competition. With the launch, registrations have opened on the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), providing a digital platform for participants from across the country. The competition will progress through district, state and regional rounds, culminating in the National Competition, where top performers will undergo advanced training before representing India in global skill competitions.

'A Platform for National Pride': Jayant Chaudhary

Speaking at the launch, Jayant Chaudhary said IndiaSkills is more than just a competition, calling it a platform that transforms skill into aspiration, excellence into opportunity and talent into national pride. He said the initiative reflects a new India where skilled youth are not only job-ready but also world-ready, adding that globally benchmarked skills will be India's biggest strength as industries continue to evolve.

The IndiaSkills Competition 2026-27 will feature the same 63 future-ready skill categories as the previous edition, covering sectors such as advanced manufacturing, construction, engineering, digital technologies, hospitality, transportation, creative industries and emerging technologies.

Competition Growth and Global Achievements

Since its launch in 2016, IndiaSkills has grown into the country's largest skill competition ecosystem. Registrations have increased from nearly 5,000 participants across 20 skills in 2016 to over 3.5 lakh registrations across 63 skills in IndiaSkills 2025-26, with participation from all 36 States and Union Territories. The competition has also become India's primary platform for identifying talent for international skill contests.

At the WorldSkills Competition 2024 in Lyon, France, India achieved its best-ever performance by securing 13th position globally, winning 4 Bronze medals and 12 Medallions for Excellence. Building on that success, India secured 8th position at the WorldSkills Asia Competition 2025. Most recently, Team India won 3 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze medal at the Global Skills Challenge 2026 in Australia across advanced manufacturing, digital technologies, creative industries and service-sector skills. India is now preparing to participate in the WorldSkills Competition 2026 in Shanghai later this year.

The Ministry has urged all States and Union Territories to maximise participation by mobilising youth through schools, ITIs, polytechnics, engineering colleges, universities, skill training institutions and industry partners to ensure wider outreach and talent identification. (ANI)