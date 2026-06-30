Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kiren Rijiju visited flood-ravaged Keyi Panyor in Arunachal Pradesh, assuring central assistance. Caused by heavy rain, the floods resulted in casualties and severe infrastructure damage.

Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday visited flood-hit areas in Keyi Panyor in Arunachal Pradesh and met with the affected people. The Centre has assured joint efforts alongside the state government to provide possible assistance.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Centre Vows Full Support and Relief Efforts

Arunachal Pradesh witnessed heavy rainfall, cloudbursts and flash floods, particularly in Keyi Panyor district, where multiple casualties have been reported.

In an X post, Shivraj Chouhan said that a detailed assessment of the damage will be conducted and assured no shortcomings in relief and rehabilitation efforts. He wrote, "Today, I visited the flood-affected areas in the Keyi Panyor district of Arunachal Pradesh along with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju ji and Chief Minister Pema Khandu ji, and met with the affected people to offer them courage and share in their sorrow. Due to heavy rainfall and landslides, roads, bridges, houses, and crops have been severely impacted. Following the directions of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the central and state governments will jointly provide all possible assistance. A detailed assessment of the damage will be conducted, and no shortcomings will be allowed in relief and rehabilitation efforts."

"In this hour of crisis, the entire country stands with Arunachal Pradesh. Our priority is to ensure that aid reaches every affected individual. The central and state governments will spare no effort in providing relief, rehabilitation, and rebuilding the damaged infrastructure," the post read.

CM Khandu Hails Joint Visit

CM Pema Khandu said that the visit of the Union Ministers reflected the Centre's support to the state in challenging times. The Chief Minister posted on X, "To strengthen relief and rehabilitation efforts, and post-flood restoration efforts, visited the flood-affected areas of Hoj and Potin in Keyi Panyor district along with Hon'ble Union Ministers Shivraj Chouhan Ji and Kiren Rijiju Ji. The joint visit reflects the Government of India's continued support to Arunachal Pradesh during this challenging time."

"We interacted with affected families, reviewed the situation on the ground, and assessed the extent of the damage," he added.

More Rainfall Expected

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh from June 30 to July 3. (ANI)