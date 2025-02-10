Jaya Prada takes holy dip at Sangam, praises Mahakumbh arrangements by PM Modi and CM Yogi

Actress and ex-MP Jaya Prada took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during Mahakumbh 2025 with her son. She praised the arrangements made by the government and expressed her joy at witnessing the devotion of the attendees.

Jaya Prada takes holy dip at Sangam, praises Mahakumbh arrangements by PM Modi and CM Yogi
Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 9:29 AM IST

Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is drawing massive crowds. On Sunday, actress and ex-MP Jaya Prada took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam with her son. She praised the event’s arrangements and expressed her joy at attending the Kumbh Mela.

Jaya Prada said, "I am thrilled. The devotion and reverence with which lakhs of devotees are coming to take a dip of faith in Triveni Sangam is worth seeing." 

She praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, calling the government's arrangements for devotees "commendable."

This time, special attention has been given to security, cleanliness, transportation and other facilities in Mahakumbh 2025. The state government has set up camps, health services, security deployments, and traffic management to ensure a smooth experience for devotees.

Many devotees from the country and abroad are coming to Prayagraj to organize Mahakumbh. This includes a large number of film stars as well as people associated with politics.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Emotional devotee stories at MahakumbhDaughters travel from California to fulfill fathers wish

Emotional devotee stories at Mahakumbh: Daughters travel from California to fulfill father’s wish

Vadakara hit-and-run case: Accused behind accident that left 9-year-old Drishana in coma arrested at Coimbatore airport anr

Vadakara hit-and-run case: Accused behind accident that left 9-year-old in coma arrested at Coimbatore airport

Punjab police busts terror module near Amritsar airport; 3 arrested, weapons recovered anr

Punjab police busts terror module near Amritsar airport; 3 arrested, weapons recovered

President Droupadi Murmu to take holy dip in Sangam on February 10, offer prayers at Akshayavat

President Droupadi Murmu to take holy dip in Sangam on February 10, offer prayers at Akshayavat

Prayagraj Railway announces special crowd management measures for Mahakumbh pilgrims

Prayagraj Railway announces special crowd management measures for Mahakumbh pilgrims

Recent Stories

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 3: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi starrer earns THIS on first Sunday; CHECK NTI

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 3: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi starrer earns THIS on first Sunday; CHECK

Emotional devotee stories at MahakumbhDaughters travel from California to fulfill fathers wish

Emotional devotee stories at Mahakumbh: Daughters travel from California to fulfill father’s wish

Allu Arjun to Ram Charan: Upcoming movies of Pan-India stars; Check HERE ATG

Allu Arjun to Ram Charan: Upcoming movies of Pan-India stars; Check HERE

Maruti Suzuki Invicto gets MASSIVE discounts of up to Rs 3.15 lakh! gcw

Maruti Suzuki Invicto gets MASSIVE discounts of up to Rs 3.15 lakh!

Top 7 universities in India for studying fine arts and design iwh

JMI to LPU: Top 7 India universities for studying fine arts and design

Recent Videos

Vicky Kaushal Shows Intense Training Journey for Chhaava, from Heavy Weights to Piercing Ears

Vicky Kaushal Shows Intense Training Journey for Chhaava, from Heavy Weights to Piercing Ears

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Sunita Williams' EXTENDED Stay: Know Space's Deadly Effects on Body

Infographic Hub | Sunita Williams' EXTENDED Stay: Know Space's Deadly Effects on Body

Video Icon
Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Youth Congress Protesters Against BJP Govt

Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Youth Congress Protesters Against BJP Govt

Video Icon
CM Yogi Enjoys Quality Time with Grandchildren in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

CM Yogi Enjoys Quality Time with Grandchildren in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025 🕉️ Shubh Muhurat, Date & Puja Rituals You Must Know 🙏

Maha Shivratri 2025 🕉️ Shubh Muhurat, Date & Puja Rituals You Must Know 🙏

Video Icon