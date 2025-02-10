Jaya Prada takes holy dip at Sangam, praises Mahakumbh arrangements by PM Modi and CM Yogi

Actress and ex-MP Jaya Prada took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during Mahakumbh 2025 with her son. She praised the arrangements made by the government and expressed her joy at witnessing the devotion of the attendees.

Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is drawing massive crowds. On Sunday, actress and ex-MP Jaya Prada took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam with her son. She praised the event’s arrangements and expressed her joy at attending the Kumbh Mela.

Jaya Prada said, "I am thrilled. The devotion and reverence with which lakhs of devotees are coming to take a dip of faith in Triveni Sangam is worth seeing."

She praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, calling the government's arrangements for devotees "commendable."

This time, special attention has been given to security, cleanliness, transportation and other facilities in Mahakumbh 2025. The state government has set up camps, health services, security deployments, and traffic management to ensure a smooth experience for devotees.

Many devotees from the country and abroad are coming to Prayagraj to organize Mahakumbh. This includes a large number of film stars as well as people associated with politics.

Latest Videos