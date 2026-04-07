A Japanese tourist was harassed near Jaigarh Fort in Jaipur’s Amber area by five unidentified youths. She escaped after raising an alarm, and police have registered an FIR while scanning CCTV footage to trace the accused.

Police in Jaipur have registered a case after a Japanese tourist was allegedly sexually harassed by five youths near Jaigarh Fort in the city’s Amber area. The incident took place on Sunday morning when the woman, who had arrived in India a few days earlier, was walking along a secluded stretch near the fort.

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According to DCP North Karan Sharma, the victim reported that the youths pushed her, held her hands, and attempted to kiss her. The harassment forced her to raise an alarm before she managed to run towards a nearby security guard.

CCTV Footage Under Review

The accused fled the spot immediately after noticing the commotion and the guard’s intervention. Police said CCTV footage from the area showed five youths descending from the hill in a suspicious manner. Separate teams are now scanning records of local criminals to identify the suspects.

An FIR has been registered based on the victim’s complaint, and efforts are underway to trace the accused.

The incident comes shortly after another video surfaced showing youths misbehaving with a foreign tourist under the pretext of taking selfies. Authorities have said investigations are ongoing in both cases.

The victim’s identity has not been revealed in accordance with Supreme Court directives on cases related to sexual assault.