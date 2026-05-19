Former Uttarakhand CM Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri passed away after a prolonged illness. State Congress President Ganesh Godiyal and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami mourned his demise, calling it an irreparable loss to the state and the nation.

Congress mourns Khanduri's demise

Uttarakhand Congress President Ganesh Godiyal on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of former Chief Minister Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri (Retd), and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

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In his condolence message, Godiyal said that the untimely demise of former Chief Minister Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri is an irreparable loss to both the state and the nation. He noted that Khanduri devoted his entire life to the service of the country and society.

"From serving in senior positions in the Indian Army to holding responsibilities as a Union Minister and Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, his contributions towards the progress and development of the nation and the state will always be remembered." His untimely passing is a matter of immense grief for all, he said.

Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri (Retd) served as the Uttarakhand CM between 2007 and 2009 and from 2011 to 2012. Khanduri was a senior member of the Bharatiya Janata Party who represented the Garhwal constituency in the 16th Lok Sabha. Khanduri passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dehradun.

'Irreparable loss for national politics': CM Dhami

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended heartfelt condolences to Khanduri's family, calling his passing an "irreparable loss" not only for Uttarakhand but also for national politics.

"We have received the heartbreaking news of the passing of former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, the esteemed Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri (Retd.) Ji," Dhami said in a post on X.

The Chief Minister said, "While serving in the Indian Army, Shri Khanduri Ji exemplified unparalleled dedication to national service, discipline, and commitment. From his military life to his public life, his persona remained devoted to the nation's interests and public service."

"In his political career, he established a strong identity for Uttarakhand's development, good governance, transparency, and honest work ethic. As a people's leader, he took numerous important decisions for the state's progress and, through his simplicity, forthrightness and efficiency, carved a special place in the hearts of the people," Dhami added.

Dhami prayed for strength for the bereaved family and peace for the departed soul. "His demise is an irreparable loss not only for Uttarakhand but for national politics as well. We pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow," Dhami added. (ANI)