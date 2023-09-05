Janmashtami 2023: Mathura's Banke Bihari temple issues guidelines

The birthplace of Lord Krishna, Mathura-Vrindavan, is adorning itself in a unique and captivating manner for the occasion. The temple authorities are meticulously preparing Panchamrit, attire, offerings, and other services to be performed at the Nij Mandir for the grand Mahabhishek ceremony.

Preparations for Janmashtami are going on across the country. In such a situation, it is not possible that Mathura should not be mentioned in the celebration of Lord Krishna's birth.

Janmashtami will be celebrated at Mathura Janmabhoomi and Banke Bihari Temple on the same day i.e. on 7th September. In Mathura-Vrindavan, the birthplace of Kanha, preparations are being done in a different and attractive way. The temple administration is engaged in the preparation of Panchamrit, dress, bhog and other services to be held in Nij Mandir for Mahabhishek.

Banke Bihari Temple Releases Guidelines

On the other hand, on the occasion of Kanha's birth anniversary, this time on September 7, Mangla Aarti of people's favourite Shri Banke Bihari will be held at 1.55 p.m. and Mahabhishek of Thakur Banke Bihari will be held at midnight on Kanha's appearances.

Issuing guidelines by Banke Bihari Temple Manager Munish Kumar Sharma has appealed to the devotees not to bring small children, elderly, disabled and sick people with them to the temple during the rush. At the same time, the entire temple management is busy preparing for the birth of the unborn.

When will the devotees get darshan?

Temple manager Munish Kumar Sharma said that on September 7, on the day of Sri Krishna Janmashtami, the doors would be opened for devotees from 7:45 am to 12 noon. Shringar Aarti at 7:55 am, Rajbhog Aarti at 11:55 am, the curtain of the sanctum sanctorum will be closed at 12 noon by sprinkling. After this, the doors of the temple will open from 5:30 to 9:30 in the evening. Shayan Bhog Aarti will take place at 9:25 pm.

After this, after five minutes the doors of the temple will be closed.

Mahabhishek will happen at 12 midnight. Abhishek devotees do not get darshan. After this, the doors of Banke Bihari will open at 1:45 p.m. Mangala Aarti, held once a year, will take place at 1:55 a.m. After Mangala Aarti, there will be a darshan of Banke Bihari from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. On September 8, from 7:45 a.m. to 12 noon, the doors of the temple will open and Nandotsav will be celebrated.

According to the guidelines issued by Munish Kumar, the manager of Banke Bihari temple, Shri Krishna stayed on Janmashtami. Devotees coming to visit Banke Bihari have been cautioned that they should not bring small children, elderly, disabled and sick people to the temple during the rush.

By fasting during summer and not taking medicines as per the doctor's advice, the health of the visitors, especially the women, deteriorates. In such a situation, come to the temple only after consulting a doctor and taking medical benefits.