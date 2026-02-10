Janasena MP Tangella Uday Srinivas demands a national apology from YSRCP for the alleged large-scale adulteration of Tirumala Ladoos, citing AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan who said an SIT report confirmed the use of non-genuine ghee.

Janasena Demands Apology Over Laddu Adulteration

Andhra Pradesh Janasena MP Tangella Uday Srinivas on Monday demanded that the Yuvajana, Shramika, Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) apologise to the nation, alleging that it was responsible for the large-scale adulteration of the sacred Tirumala Ladoos. He stated that the party leader and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan had repeatedly made the claims.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Janasena MP Tangella Uday Srinivas said," Our leader (Andhra Pradesh) Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has been repeatedly saying that there is adulteration in Tirumala Ladoos. For the past 5 years, under the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, there has been huge adulteration in Tirupati Ladoos. YSRCP never believe in god. This is the biggest sin in the distribution of adulterated ladoos...We are demanding that YSRCP apologise before the nation."

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed deep anguish, stating that the SIT has clearly concluded that the ghee used in Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Laddu prasadam during the YSRCP regime was not genuine ghee. He alleged that laddus were prepared using oil manufactured with chemicals and palm oil, severely hurting the religious sentiments of millions of devotees. Adressing Jana Sena Party General Body meeting, he pointed out that, keeping in mind the faith of crores of devotees, the SIT did not explicitly disclose whether animal fat was present or not, and asserted that YSRCP leaders must stop spreading false and misleading propaganda on the laddu issue. He emphasised that it is their responsibility to present the truth to the public. "Driven by greed, YSRCP leaders committed a sacrilege in Tirumala. They arbitrarily altered rules, purchased tonnes of adulterated ghee, and mixed it into the prasadam. High-quality sesame oil itself does not cost ₹400 per kg--then how could pure cow ghee be supplied at such low prices? After committing all these wrongdoings while in power, they are now resorting to lies and excuses, pretending ignorance. We must strongly take YSRCP's misdeeds to the people," said Kalyan.

SIT Report Confirms Adulteration, Says Union Minister

Last Tuesday, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Tirupati laddu adulteration case had found evidence of adulteration through the mixing of chemicals and claimed that animal fat was also involved, citing what he said was an NDDB report. He stated that the investigation is proceeding in line with court directions and that the facts are now public.

Naidu's remarks came in response to YSRCP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who earlier asserted that the CBI charge sheet has conclusively closed the matter. Jagan said the charge sheet, relying on NDDB and NDRI laboratory reports, clearly stated that no animal fat was present in the ghee used for Tirupati laddus. "It's absolutely clear regarding the ladoos. SIT also said that there was mixing of chemicals, and also mixing of animal fat. This was also determined by a report from the NDDB. So, according to whatever the court decides, the investigation is also proceeding accordingly. Everything is out in the open regarding this. People know what happened," Ram Mohan Naidu told reporters.

Ram Mohan Naidu alleged that the opposition was misrepresenting facts and attempting to mislead people. He said the Supreme Court never stated that there was no adulteration, and emphasised that the SIT report clearly acknowledged adulteration. "But to spread false information, the opposition here and their party are trying to mislead people, to hide the facts, and are trying to bring forward false things. The public knows what is right and what is wrong. The Supreme Court didn't say anywhere that there was no mixing, which is what they are trying to say and mislead people," he said.

He added that the government remains committed to protecting Sanatan Dharma, temples, and cultural traditions, and would proceed strictly based on investigative findings and court observations. "So, in this matter, we all have to carefully observe what the court said, what their report said. There has been adulteration. This is clearly stated in the report, so we will proceed accordingly. The government's commitment has always been to protect Sanatan Dharma, Hinduism, our temples, our culture, our unique identity," Ram Mohan Naidu said.

Jagan Reddy Accuses TDP of Spreading Falsehoods

Jagan Mohan Reddy had earlier accused Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu of spreading false allegations over the past 18 months against YSRCP's involvement in the Tirupati laddu adulteration case, claiming these statements hurt religious sentiments and misled the public. (ANI)