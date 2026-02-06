A 25-year-old biker died after falling into a pit in Janakpuri. Delhi Minister Ashish Sood has assured a probe by a Jal Board committee and vowed strict action against those found responsible, expressing condolences to the victim's family.

Minister Assures Probe, Strict Action

Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood on Friday addressed the tragic incident where a biker died after falling into a pit in the Janakarpuri area of New Delhi, assuring the family that the Jal Board has been instructed to form a dedicated committee to look into the matter. Speaking to ANI, he expressed condolences to the family of the deceased, further stressing that anyone found responsible will not be spared. "It is an unfortunate incident. I stand with the deceased's family at this time of grief. I want to assure the family that I have inspected the site for two hours, and I saw that all security measures were in place. Still, I have instructed the Jal Board to form a committee and start an enquiry into the matter. The accused will not be spared... Our government understand's its responsibility. We all stand with the family, and all possible help is being provided... We cannot bring the victim back, but we can try to ensure such incidents are not repeated..." he stated.

Official Response and Investigation

Earlier today, the Delhi government issued a notification taking cognisance of the incident and assuring action. Meanwhile, the Delhi Jal Board also expressed grief on the death of the youth and stressed that a committe has been formed to look into the matter.

In a post on X, the Delhi Jal Board assured strict action against the responsible official, irrespective of their post. "The Delhi Jal Board expresses deep sorrow over the tragic accident that occurred during the Pipeline Rehabilitation Project (Pipeline Rehabilitation Site) of DJB in Janakpuri and extends its condolences to the bereaved family. A committee has been constituted to investigate the incident, and strict action will be taken if negligence is found at any level. Regular inspections of safety arrangements at all workplaces are ongoing. Citizens are requested to report any unsafe workplace on the toll-free number 1916," the post read.

Victim Identified, Family Alleges Negligence

Kamal Dhyani (25) allegedly died after falling into a pit in the Janakpuri area of the national capital on Thursday night, while returning home on his motorcycle. The deceased has been identified, according to the police.

Dhyani's brother claimed that the family did not recieve any help even after visiting six police stations and received the information only after calling him on his phone in the morning, which was received by an official to extend the news of his death.

Dhyani's friend condemned the police department, saying that they neglected the urgency of the situation by not providing the exact location of his mobile phone during the search, resulting in his death. He further questioned how his phone could not be tracked last night. (ANI)