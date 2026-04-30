Union Minister Jitendra Singh hailed the new 20-coach Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express as a landmark achievement. He said the service will enhance travel, logistics, business, and tourism, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the people in the region.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday that the commencement of the augmented 20-coach Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express marks a landmark achievement in the ongoing efforts to transform rail connectivity in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. The Minister was addressing the gathering at Jammu Railway Station during the flagging of ceremony in the presence of Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Members of Parliament Sat Paul Sharma, Ghulam Ali Khatana.

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Transforming Regional Connectivity

Jitendra Singh said, the introduction of this direct train service between Jammu and Kashmir is set to significantly enhance ease of travel, improve logistics efficiency, and promote ease of doing business across the region. "He said the commencement of the Vande Bharat Express between Jammu and Srinagar fulfills a long-standing aspiration of the people of the region", an official statement released on Thursday said.

The Minister emphasized that improved rail connectivity is expected to lead to a substantial rise in pilgrim inflow to important destinations in the region, while also facilitating seamless and efficient movement of security personnel. He highlighted that enhanced connectivity would reduce travel time, improve access to remote areas, and integrate local economies more closely with national markets.

Economic and Tourism Boost

Underscoring the economic significance of the project, the Minister stated that the new rail service will play a pivotal role in strengthening supply chains and reducing transportation costs for essential commodities and local produce, it added.

Highlighting the cultural and tourism potential, Jitendra Singh said that the rail corridor passes through some of the most picturesque and previously less accessible locations, including areas such as Sangaldan in Ramban district which were not easily accessible earlier. "With improved accessibility, these scenic destinations are likely to witness increased tourist footfall and renewed interest from filmmakers," it added.

He observed that Jammu & Kashmir has historically been a favoured destination for film shooting, and the new connectivity is expected to revive that legacy by making remote and pristine locations more reachable, it added.

A Project Decades in the Making

Jitendra Singh expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enabling this landmark direct rail connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar. Jitendra Singh recalled that although the railway network had reached Jammu as early as 1972, its further expansion into the Kashmir Valley remained stalled for over four decades.

He noted that significant progress has been achieved in recent years, with railway infrastructure now being developed in Jammu & Kashmir at par with the rest of the country under the leadership of the Prime Minister, it added.

Recalling earlier milestones, Jitendra Singh mentioned that PM Narendra Modi had personally visited the region to inaugurate the Mata Vaishno Devi Railway Station soon after assuming office in 2014, reflecting the Government's continued focus on improving connectivity and infrastructure in the region.

A Pilot for Hilly Terrains

Later, the Minister travelled on the Vande Bharat Express with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to visit Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Railway Station.

Speaking to reporters, Jitendra Singh stated that this is like a pilot rail project, given its technological sophistication and execution in challenging Himalayan terrain, and is perhaps the first-of-its-kind in the world. He informed that the experience and learnings from this project will now be replicated in other hilly and mountainous regions, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and the Northeastern States.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, for his constant support and for addressing and fulfilling all requirements related to the project.

Jitendra Singh also accompanied Vaishnaw for inspection of Anji Bridge and Chenab Bridge along the Vande Bharat Express route. (ANI)