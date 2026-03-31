The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is closed due to a major landslide in Ramban, with restoration ongoing. Meanwhile, Jammu University's committee recommended removing topics on Jinnah, Syed Ahmad Khan, and Iqbal from its political science syllabus.

Jammu-Srinagar Highway Blocked by Landslide

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) is currently blocked due to a landslide in the Mehar area of Ramban district, which was triggered by heavy rainfall in the area. Restoration work is currently underway to clear the debris and resume vehicular movement. In a post on X, the Jammu and Kashmir Police advised commuters to avoid travelling on NH-44 until weather conditions improve and the highway is cleared. Commuters are urged to verify the current road status via the Traffic Police's official X (formerly Twitter) handle and Facebook page before starting their journey.

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"Traffic has been halted from both sides on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) due to landslides and shooting stones at several locations, along with continuous rainfall across the entire NH-44. People are advised to avoid travel on NH-44 until the weather improves and the road is cleared. Please check status of roads at traffic police Twitter handle, Facebook page, TCU Jammu (0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732, 103) Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103) TCU Ramban (9419993745, 1800-180-7043)," said J&K traffic police.

Jammu University Recommends Curriculum Changes

Earlier, the Department Affairs Committee of the University of Jammu on Sunday recommended the removal of topics concerning former Pakistan Governor-General Muhammad Ali Jinnah from the curriculum of political sciences, following protests by the ABVP, a press note stated.

According to the press note, the committee also recommended the removal of topics related to Aligarh Muslim University founder Syed Ahmad Khan and Pakistani poet Mohammad Iqbal.

Jammu University said, "The Faculty/Departmental Affairs Committee (DAC) meeting was held on March 22 at 12:00 noon in the office of the Head of the Department to deliberate upon certain issues raised concerning the syllabi of the One-Year and Two-Year MA Programmes in Political Science as per the guidelines of NEP-2020."

"After a thorough consideration, the Committee unanimously resolved to recommend the removal of topics concerning Mohd. Ali Jinnah, Syed Ahmad Khan and Mohd. Iqbal from the course content of PIPSTC 102 of the One-Year Postgraduate Programme and the course content of P2PSTC 302 of the Two-Year Postgraduate Programme in Political Science to the Board of Studies for its consideration. The meeting of BOS is scheduled on March 24 at 11:30 AM through online mode to further deliberate on the matter," the press note read. (ANI)