Delhi marked International Women's Day with two major events: The 8th Pinkathon, flagged off by Minister Ashish Sood with 10k+ runners, and the 'Shakti Walk' at Kartavya Path, attended by CM Rekha Gupta, celebrating women's leadership.

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood on Sunday flagged off the 8th edition of Zydus Pinkathon Delhi 2026 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on the occasion of International Women's Day, with the large-scale women's running event witnessing an impressive turnout of over 10,000 participants. The runners competed across several challenging categories, including ultra-distance stretches of 50 km, 75 km, and 100 km.

The Minister further emphasised that women should prioritise taking time for themselves and participating in such activities to promote their overall health and well-being. "...Women should take out time for themselves and run for their good health. More than 10,000 women are participating in the Pinkathon today. This is very inspiring. The government, led by PM Modi, is promoting fitness..." Sood told ANI.

CM Rekha Gupta Participates in 'Shakti Walk'

Meanwhile, on the occasion of International Women's Day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in the 'Shakti Walk' organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Development at Kartavya Path in the national capital.

Speaking to reporters, CM Rekha Gupta hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for women's empowerment, asserting that women's leadership across the country has become a reality under his tenure. "The way women's empowerment has taken shape in the country today, the talk of a women-led government under the Prime Minister's leadership is not just being talked about, but is becoming possible," she said.

#SheLeadsBharat at Kartavya Path

The Ministry of Women and Child Development organised the women-led walk titled Shakti Walk -- #SheLeadsBharat along Kartavya Path as part of International Women's Day celebrations. The walk, held from 7:30 AM to 10:00 AM, covered an approximate two-kilometre stretch from India Gate to Vijay Chowk.

The Shakti Walk aimed to celebrate women's leadership and contributions across sectors, reinforce the government's commitment to women's safety, security, and empowerment, showcase flagship schemes and initiatives benefiting women, foster solidarity and collective pride among women from diverse backgrounds, and promote the message that women-led development remains central to national progress.

International Women's Day, observed globally on March 8, celebrates the achievements, leadership and contributions of women across all spheres of life and reaffirms the collective commitment towards gender equality, safety, dignity and empowerment. (ANI)