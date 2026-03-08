Delhi CM Rekha Gupta criticised WB CM Mamata Banerjee over the Santal Conference controversy, accusing her of having a "narrow mindset" and disrespecting President Droupadi Murmu. Gupta stated that the episode was a "matter of shame" for the country.

Delhi CM Criticises Mamata Banerjee

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday criticised West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee over the controversy surrounding President Droupadi Murmu's remarks on the conduct of the 9th International Santal Conference in West Bengal, saying Banerjee works with a "narrow mindset" and "does not know how to respect constitutional positions."

Speaking to reporters, CM Gupta said the entire country takes pride in President Murmu and that Banerjee's conduct amounted to an insult to the first citizen of India. "I believe that the Chief Minister of Bengal works with a narrow mindset. She does not know how to respect constitutional positions. The President of the country, who is the first citizen of India, a constitutional position, is a woman from a tribal community, and the entire country is proud of her. She comes to your state, and you insult her," said CM Gupta.

The Delhi Chief Minister further said the episode was a matter of shame and that people across the country were demanding answers from the West Bengal CM. "This is truly a matter of shame for all of us, and she should really think about it. The people of Bengal, the people of the country, are demanding answers from her," she added.

The Santal Conference Controversy

The controversy erupted after President Murmu expressed disappointment over the arrangements at the 9th International Santal Conference in Darjeeling, West Bengal. The president questioned the choice of venue and noted the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the event.

President Murmu's remarks have triggered a major political flashpoint between the BJP and Opposition parties amid the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, with both sides accusing each other of disrespecting the first citizen of the country. While BJP leaders say the episode reflects an "insult" to the President and tribal communities, the West Bengal government maintains that the event was organised by a private body and that no protocol violation occurred.

President Murmu's Remarks

"I am very sad that the people here were unable to reach the conference because it was held so far away. I don't know what went through the administration's mind that they chose a place where the Santal people couldn't go."

The President also commented on the absence of state leadership, stating, "If the President visits a place, the Chief Minister and the Ministers should also come. But she did not."

Rekha Gupta at 'Shakti Walk'

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Sunday also participated in 'Shakti Walk' organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Development at the Kartavya Path in the national capital on the occasion of International Women's Day. (ANI)