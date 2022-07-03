Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    J&K: Two LeT terrorists overpowered by villagers; handed over to police in Reasi

    Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Director General of Police Dilbag Singh lauded the villagers for their courage and announced cash rewards for them.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Reasi, First Published Jul 3, 2022, 12:19 PM IST

    In the Reasi area of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, two heavily armed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists—among them the perpetrator of the most recent IED explosions in Rajouri—were subdued by locals and turned over to the police, a senior police official said.

    In addition to praising the villagers for their bravery, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and Director General of Police Dilbag Singh announced monetary prizes for them. The tragedy happened in the village of Tuksan Dhok. The officials said the captured terrorists included the most wanted LeT commander Talib Hussain, a resident of Rajouri district and the mastermind of the recent IED blasts in the district.

    "Today, villagers of Tukson Dhok showed extreme courage in apprehending two most wanted terrorists of LeT who had reached the area to take shelter after continuous pressure from the police and army (in Rajouri district)," Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said in a statement in Jammu. 

    He stated the other terrorist was Faisal Ahmad Dar of Pulwama in south Kashmir and that the two terrorists had been found with two AK assault rifles, seven grenades, a pistol, and an enormous amount of ammunition.

    Singh claimed that the Director-General of Police gave a monetary prize of Rs. 2 lakh for the bravery of the villagers, while the Lt Governor praised their courage and announced a cash incentive of Rs. 5 lakh.

    "I salute the bravery of villagers of Tukson Dhok, Reasi, who apprehended two-most wanted terrorists. Such determination by common man shows end of terrorism is not far away. UT Govt to extend Rs five lakh cash reward to villagers for gallant act against terrorists and terrorism," the office of LG tweeted. 

    Following the discovery of a module led by Hussain in Rajouri district on June 28, which was responsible for the recent spate of bombings in the area, the two were arrested.

    While five improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and two terrorist members of the group were detained, Hussain fled to the nearby Reasi neighbourhood to avoid the security forces' net.

    "Hussain was in constant touch with LeT terrorist Qasim based in Pakistan and was involved in at least three cases of IED blasts at Rajouri district besides civilian killings and grenade blasts," Singh said. 

    He claimed that during initial interrogation it came to light that both terrorists had contact with Salman, a Pakistani LeT handler. The official described the two terrorists' capture as a "huge breakthrough" and claimed they were aiming to resurrect terrorism not just in Reasi but also in the bordering districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

    Two people were hurt when twin explosions shook the Rajouri town of Kotrana on March 26 and again on April 19. Another blast occurred on April 24 in the Shahpur-Budhal neighbourhood of Rajouri, injuring two more people.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2022, 12:19 PM IST
