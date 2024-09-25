J&K Assembly elections 2024 LIVE updates: Over 24% voter turnout recorded till 11am

The election campaign has been fierce, with prominent leaders from both the ruling and opposition parties taking center stage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have been actively involved, holding rallies in Srinagar and Poonch to garner support for their respective parties.

The second phase of Assembly elections is underway for 26 seats in Jammu and Kashmir. The Election Commission of India (ECI) reported a voter turnout of 24.10 per cent until 11 am.

Voting is underway for the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections on Wednesday (September 25). This phase encompasses 26 assembly constituencies across six districts, featuring notable political figures such as former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina.

The election campaign has been fierce, with prominent leaders from both the ruling and opposition parties taking center stage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have been actively involved, holding rallies in Srinagar and Poonch to garner support for their respective parties. This election marks a significant moment as it is the first assembly election in the region since the abrogation of Article 370 and the subsequent bifurcation of the state into union territories in 2019.

Mice in prasad? Siddhivinayak temple responds to viral video allegations

In this phase, the fate of 239 candidates will be determined, including that of Omar Abdullah, who is contesting from the Ganderbal constituency. Key constituencies under the spotlight during this election include Nowshera, Central-Shalteng, and Budhal.

Other prominent candidates include Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina, who is contesting from the Nowshera assembly seat, Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra from Central-Shalteng, and Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari, who is running from Channapora. Former ministers like Ali Sagar (Khanyar), Rahim Rather (Chrar-i-Sharief), and Choudhary Zulfikar (Budhal), along with Syed Mushtaq Bukhari (Surankote), are also in the race on BJP tickets.

J&K Assembly polls 2024: 2 killed, one injured in poll duty vehicle accident in Reasi district

Latest Videos