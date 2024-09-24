Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    J&K Assembly polls 2024: 2 killed, one injured in poll duty vehicle accident in Reasi district

    The unfortunate accident took place as Jammu and Kashmir is preparing for the second phase of assembly elections, scheduled for September 25. The elections will be held across 26 assembly seats in six districts of the region, including the Gulabgarh constituency, where the accident took place.

    Two people were on Tuesday (September 24) killed and one person was injured in a tragic accident involving a poll duty vehicle near Tuksan in the Gulabgarh area of Reasi district on Tuesday. The Deputy Commissioner of Reasi, Vishesh Mahajan, confirmed the incident, saying, "Two killed and one injured as a poll duty vehicle met with an accident near Tuksan in Gulabgarh." The condition of the injured individual is yet to be disclosed, and further information regarding the accident is awaited.

    The unfortunate accident took place as Jammu and Kashmir is preparing for the second phase of assembly elections, scheduled for September 25. The elections will be held across 26 assembly seats in six districts of the region, including the Gulabgarh constituency, where the accident took place. The second phase is critical, with several high-profile candidates contesting.

    Notably, the upcoming election will decide the fate of several prominent political leaders. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah is running for both the Budgam and Ganderbal seats.

    Other key figures include Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina, contesting from the Nowshera assembly seat, and Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra, running for the Central-Shalteng seat.

    The first phase of voting, completed on September 18, saw a voter turnout of 61.13% across 24 constituencies in seven districts, according to the Election Commission. The second phase, which includes constituencies such as Gulabgarh, Kangan, Hazratbal, Lal Chowk, and Reasi, is expected to be equally crucial. The third and final phase of elections will take place on October 1, with vote counting scheduled for October 8, coinciding with the vote count in Haryana.

