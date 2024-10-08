Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    J&K Assembly election results 2024: BJP takes leads on 12 seats, shows early trends

    Among the key political players, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded 62 candidates, with a significant focus on the Jammu region, where they ran 43 candidates, and 19 in Kashmir. The BJP also fielded candidates across South, Central, and North Kashmir, aiming to consolidate its presence in the region.

    Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election results 2024 LIVE Updates: Congress, BJP, list of winners; all you need to know AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 8:00 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 8:44 AM IST

    Counting of votes is underway in Jammu and Kashmir to elect a new government, more than six years after the collapse of the PDP-BJP coalition in June 2018. The counting began early on Tuesday (October 8) morning, starting with postal ballots reserved for security personnel, followed by electronic voting machines (EVMs). The final results are expected by 6 PM.

    Early trends indicate the BJP is leading in 12 seats, while the Congress-National Conference alliance is ahead in nine seats.

    The elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the first since it became a Union Territory in 2019, were held in three phases. The first phase on September 18 saw voting for 24 seats, followed by the second phase on September 25, covering 26 constituencies. The final phase, with polling for the remaining 40 seats, took place on October 1.

    RG Kar murder-rape case: Sandip Ghosh, Abhijit Mondal named in CBI chargesheet; read details

    The polling process was largely peaceful, with no major incidents of violence reported. The voter turnout was recorded at 63.45%, slightly lower than the 65.52% seen in the 2014 elections.

    Among the key political players, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded 62 candidates, with a significant focus on the Jammu region, where they ran 43 candidates, and 19 in Kashmir. The BJP also fielded candidates across South, Central, and North Kashmir, aiming to consolidate its presence in the region.

    In contrast, the Congress and the National Conference entered into a seat-sharing agreement, with the Congress contesting 33 seats and the National Conference fielding candidates in 52 constituencies.

    Chaos at Nagpur railway station: Mentally challenged man bludgeons two to death on platform

    With multi-tier security in place across all district headquarters, officials are closely monitoring the vote-counting process as the region anticipates its first elected government in over six years.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress workers celebrate early as it takes lead in early trends in Haryana gcw

    Congress workers celebrate early as party takes lead in early trends in Haryana

    Do you know love lights up your brain differently depending on who you're thinking about, study reveals shk

    Do you know love lights up your brain differently depending on who you’re thinking about, study reveals

    Haryana Assembly election 2024 results LIVE updates: Counting of votes, list of winners, Congress BJP latest news AJR

    Haryana Assembly election 2024 results: Congress crosses majority mark in early trends

    Indian Army rolls out overhauled T-90 Bhishma tank in Delhi AJR

    Indian Army rolls out overhauled T-90 Bhishma tank in Delhi

    Hindu activist bravely confronts men transporting cows packed in truck, video goes viral (WATCH) shk

    Hindu activist bravely confronts men transporting cows packed in truck, video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Congress workers celebrate early as it takes lead in early trends in Haryana gcw

    Congress workers celebrate early as party takes lead in early trends in Haryana

    Do you know love lights up your brain differently depending on who you're thinking about, study reveals shk

    Do you know love lights up your brain differently depending on who you’re thinking about, study reveals

    Haryana Assembly election 2024 results LIVE updates: Counting of votes, list of winners, Congress BJP latest news AJR

    Haryana Assembly election 2024 results: Congress crosses majority mark in early trends

    Check your daily horoscope: October 8, 2024 Be careful Scorpio, good day for Capricorn and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: October 8, 2024 - Be careful Scorpio, good day for Capricorn and more

    Gauri Khan net worth: Know about her assets, income and more NTI

    Gauri Khan net worth: Know about her assets, income and more

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon