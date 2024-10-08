J&K Assembly election results 2024: BJP takes leads on 12 seats, shows early trends

Among the key political players, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded 62 candidates, with a significant focus on the Jammu region, where they ran 43 candidates, and 19 in Kashmir. The BJP also fielded candidates across South, Central, and North Kashmir, aiming to consolidate its presence in the region.

Counting of votes is underway in Jammu and Kashmir to elect a new government, more than six years after the collapse of the PDP-BJP coalition in June 2018. The counting began early on Tuesday (October 8) morning, starting with postal ballots reserved for security personnel, followed by electronic voting machines (EVMs). The final results are expected by 6 PM.

Early trends indicate the BJP is leading in 12 seats, while the Congress-National Conference alliance is ahead in nine seats.

The elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the first since it became a Union Territory in 2019, were held in three phases. The first phase on September 18 saw voting for 24 seats, followed by the second phase on September 25, covering 26 constituencies. The final phase, with polling for the remaining 40 seats, took place on October 1.

The polling process was largely peaceful, with no major incidents of violence reported. The voter turnout was recorded at 63.45%, slightly lower than the 65.52% seen in the 2014 elections.

Among the key political players, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded 62 candidates, with a significant focus on the Jammu region, where they ran 43 candidates, and 19 in Kashmir. The BJP also fielded candidates across South, Central, and North Kashmir, aiming to consolidate its presence in the region.

In contrast, the Congress and the National Conference entered into a seat-sharing agreement, with the Congress contesting 33 seats and the National Conference fielding candidates in 52 constituencies.

With multi-tier security in place across all district headquarters, officials are closely monitoring the vote-counting process as the region anticipates its first elected government in over six years.

