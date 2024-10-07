Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chaos at Nagpur railway station: Mentally challenged man bludgeons two to death on platform

    According to officials, the patrolling team of the Government Railway Police (GRP) responded swiftly after hearing the screams of the victims. They managed to restrain the 45-year-old attacker, preventing further harm.

    Chaos at Nagpur railway station: Mentally challenged man bludgeons two to death on platform AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 5:39 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 5:48 PM IST

    In a tragic incident at Nagpur Railway Station early Monday morning (October 7), a mentally challenged man attacked a group of six to seven people sleeping on platform number 6, leaving two dead and three others injured. It is reportedly said that the an used a concrete sleeper slab, typically found on railway tracks, to bludgeon his victims in the unprovoked attack.

    According to officials, the patrolling team of the Government Railway Police (GRP) responded swiftly after hearing the screams of the victims. They managed to restrain the 45-year-old attacker, preventing further harm.

    Zomato CEO alleges he was prevented from using mall's lift while picking up order, owner takes swift action

    One of the victims was identified as 40-year-old Ganesh Kumar, a resident of Tamil Nadu, while the other deceased remains an unidentified homeless man. Three others sustained serious injuries, with two reported to be in critical condition. All the injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

    The assailant attempted to flee the scene but was swiftly arrested by the police. A murder case has been registered against him, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.

    In response to the incident, authorities have heightened security at Nagpur Railway Station to ensure the safety of passengers and those frequenting the platforms.

    CM MK Stalin on Chennai Air Show: 'Tamil Nadu provided more facilities than requested by IAF'

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Child dies after eating birthday cake parents critical vkp

    Bengaluru: Child dies after eating birthday cake, parents critical

    Kerala: Film stars to face questioning in drug case involving gangster Om Prakash, says Kochi DCP dmn

    Kerala: Film stars to face questioning in drug case involving gangster Om Prakash, says Kochi DCP

    Testosterone levels affect men's perception of women even when dressed conservatively, study finds shk

    Testosterone levels affect men's perception of women even when they are dressed conservatively, study finds

    CM Siddaramaiah is presenting caste census to cover up MUDA land scam says HD Kumaraswamy vkp

    CM Siddaramaiah is presenting caste census to cover-up MUDA land scam: HD Kumaraswamy

    Zomato CEO alleges he was prevented from using mall's lift while picking up order, owner takes swift action dmn

    Zomato CEO alleges he was prevented from using mall's lift while picking up order, owner takes swift action

    Recent Stories

    Start your day with ghee coffee: Weight loss, digestion, more benefits dmn

    Start your day with ghee coffee: Weight loss, digestion, more benefits

    Bengaluru Child dies after eating birthday cake parents critical vkp

    Bengaluru: Child dies after eating birthday cake, parents critical

    Bollywood celebrities turned authors: 6 Stars who wrote books NTI

    Bollywood celebrities turned authors: 6 Stars who wrote books

    Kerala: Film stars to face questioning in drug case involving gangster Om Prakash, says Kochi DCP dmn

    Kerala: Film stars to face questioning in drug case involving gangster Om Prakash, says Kochi DCP

    Testosterone levels affect men's perception of women even when dressed conservatively, study finds shk

    Testosterone levels affect men's perception of women even when they are dressed conservatively, study finds

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon