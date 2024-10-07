Chaos at Nagpur railway station: Mentally challenged man bludgeons two to death on platform

According to officials, the patrolling team of the Government Railway Police (GRP) responded swiftly after hearing the screams of the victims. They managed to restrain the 45-year-old attacker, preventing further harm.

In a tragic incident at Nagpur Railway Station early Monday morning (October 7), a mentally challenged man attacked a group of six to seven people sleeping on platform number 6, leaving two dead and three others injured. It is reportedly said that the an used a concrete sleeper slab, typically found on railway tracks, to bludgeon his victims in the unprovoked attack.

According to officials, the patrolling team of the Government Railway Police (GRP) responded swiftly after hearing the screams of the victims. They managed to restrain the 45-year-old attacker, preventing further harm.

One of the victims was identified as 40-year-old Ganesh Kumar, a resident of Tamil Nadu, while the other deceased remains an unidentified homeless man. Three others sustained serious injuries, with two reported to be in critical condition. All the injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The assailant attempted to flee the scene but was swiftly arrested by the police. A murder case has been registered against him, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.

In response to the incident, authorities have heightened security at Nagpur Railway Station to ensure the safety of passengers and those frequenting the platforms.

