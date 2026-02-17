Three inmates, including an Indian and two Pakistani nationals, escaped from an Observation Home in Jammu's R.S. Pura. During the escape, they attacked and injured two policemen. A massive manhunt has been launched to apprehend the fugitives.

Three inmates lodged at the Observation Home in R.S. Pura, Jammu, escaped the facility at approximately 5:15 PM on Monday. According to the Jammu Police, the escapees have been identified as Karajeet Singh, a resident of Dablehar, R.S. Pura, and two Pakistani nationals, Mohd Suna-ullah and Ahsan Anwar. During the breakout, the inmates reportedly attacked and injured two on-duty policemen.

Policemen Injured in Breakout

According to Dr. Sanowar Singh, Medical Officer at the Sub-District Hospital, the two injured police officers received immediate first aid before being referred to GMC Hospital for further treatment. "Two people came here, Vinay Kumar and Praveen Kumar. We have provided them with first aid and referred them to GMC Hospital. It is being said that they are police officers. I have been told that there was an incident at the Juvenile Home during which they sustained injuries..." Singh told ANI.

Investigation and Manhunt Launched

The Jammu Police has taken official cognisance of the incident and has initiated a formal investigation. Additionally, specialised teams have been formed to track the fugitives, and multiple raids are underway across multiple locations to apprehend them. Following the incident, security has been significantly tightened outside the Observation Home in R.S. Pura. Further details are awaited. (ANI)