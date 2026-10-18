Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind (UP) chief Maulana Ashhad Rashidi condemned the stone-pelting on a Srinagar-bound bus in Karnal, calling it unjustified. He urged for communal harmony. The bus was attacked in Nilokheri, and its rear number plate was taken away.

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind (Uttar Pradesh) president Maulana Ashhad Rashidi on Sunday condemned the stone-pelting incident involving a Srinagar-bound bus in Karnal, calling attacks on innocent people unjustified. Reacting to the stone-pelting incident involving a Srinagar-bound bus in Karnal, Rashidi said, "Targeting innocent people who had no connection with any dispute is unjustified." He emphasised the need to eliminate hatred and promote communal harmony, saying that people must work together to strengthen Hindu-Muslim brotherhood and foster an atmosphere of love, peace and harmony in society.

Details of the Attack

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the bus, carrying passengers from Delhi to Srinagar, was attacked by a group of people when it had stopped for a break in Nilokheri, past Karnal.

According to the driver, the attackers broke a window of the bus. The bus has since reached Jammu and is on its way to Srinagar.

The driver said there were 35 passengers on board the 40-seater sleeper bus, and around 80 per cent of them had stepped out for dinner when the attack took place. The driver also alleged that the attacker broke off the rear number plate and took it away, asserting that Jammu and Kashmir vehicles would not be allowed in Haryana. (ANI)