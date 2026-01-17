Preparations for the Jallikattu event in Alanganallur, Madurai, are in full swing. Authorities have ensured comprehensive safety, including a high-level medical team for tamers and animal health checks. CM MK Stalin is scheduled to attend.

Safety Measures Prioritized for Alanganallur Jallikattu

Preparations for the traditional Jallikattu event at Alanganallur in Madurai district are in full swing, with authorities ensuring comprehensive safety measures for both participants and bulls. Animal health checks, medical facilities, and security arrangements have been put in place ahead of the main event.

Speaking to ANI, Praveen Kumar, District Collector of Madurai, said, "On behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, the Commercial Tax and Registration Minister has just flagged off the event. We have given the maximum number of bulls and bull tamers the opportunity to participate in this major event. All safety measures have already been established. Around 25 Animal Husbandry doctors have already started examining the bulls."

He added that in case any bull tamers sustain injuries, a high-level team of 11 specialists from Madurai Medical College Hospital has been constituted to provide immediate medical assistance. "For bull tamers, if there are any injuries, to expedite immediate medical assistance, we have constituted a high-level team comprising 11 specialists from Madurai Medical College Hospital. So all standard operating procedures are in place. We are looking forward to an entertaining and safe Jallikattu. No major casualties or any severe injuries have been reported," Madurai District Collector added.

CM's Visit and Drone Ban

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to visit Madurai on Saturday to attend the world-famous Jallikattu event at Alanganallur. The Chief Minister will arrive at Madurai Airport by flight and is expected to attend the event before departing later the same day, an official release said.

In view of the Chief Minister's visit and associated security concerns, authorities have imposed a complete ban on the operation of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) today. The prohibition applies to Madurai Airport, its surrounding areas, travel routes and the district limits. Officials have warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found violating the drone ban, a release added.

About the Traditional Sport

Jallikattu, also known as sallikkattu, is a traditional sport of Tamil Nadu celebrated on the third day of Pongal (Mattu Pongal). The name is coined from two words, Jalli (silver and gold coins) and Kattu (tied). A bull is let loose among a crowd of people, and whoever tames it will get the coins tied to its horn. The people who participate in the sport try to hold on to the animal's hump to stop it. Sometimes, they run along with the bull.

Pulikulam or Kangayam is the breed of bulls used for the sport. The bulls which win in the festival are in high demand in the market and fetch the highest price. (ANI)