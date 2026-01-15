The traditional Jallikattu bull-taming sport began in Avaniyapuram, Madurai, for the Pongal festival. The event was flagged off by Minister P Moorthy amid tight security, with extensive medical checks for bulls and tamers.

On the occasion of the Pongal festival, the Jallikatu event is being held today at Avaniyapuram. The traditional bull-taming sport commenced at 7 AM today, following an oath-taking ceremony, with Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration of Tamil Nadu, P Moorthy, District Collector Praveen Kumar, and other officials flagging off the event.

Strict Safety and Medical Protocols in Place

Ahead of the bulls entering the vaadivasal (arena entrance), strict medical examinations were conducted by veterinarians. Bulls were allowed to participate only after thorough health checks and the issuance of a fitness certificate, Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Department, Nandagopal said. Screening began as early as 5 AM to ensure compliance with prescribed safety norms.

Speaking on security arrangements, Police Commissioner J Loganathan said all measures were firmly in place. "All the arrangements are in place and around 2,000 police personnel have been deployed. The Bulls have arrived, and it has been instructed that only 500 bulls will be allowed; the owners have cooperated. The arrangements by the medical department are also in place," he said.

District Collector Praveen Kumar said elaborate arrangements had been made as per the standard operating procedures laid down by the High Court. "Medical teams are in place to ensure that the bull tamers are physically examined, and their safety is paramount to us. In case of minor injuries or grievous injuries during the Jallikattu event, ambulances are in place, and tertiary care has been alerted. There is a PHC nearby, and our medical doctors are also in place," he said.

He added that 19 teams of veterinary assistant surgeons have been deployed to examine bulls for foreign materials. "The complete barricading has been done from the reception of the bulls to the collection point of the bulls. The drinking water, fodder and other arrangements have also been made for the bulls. Today, around 1,200 bulls will come into this arena, and we have provided tokens for around 960 bull tamers to participate in this event," the Collector said.

A Participant's Passion for Jallikattu

Participating for the first time in the Jallikattu event with her bull, a transgender Akshaya said, "I am from Attapalayam. We have a deep passion for cattle rearing. We have also been participating in Jallikattu competitions for the past nine years. The name of my bull is Aadhi, and this is its first Jallikattu competition."

Emergency Preparedness and Wider Celebrations

Emergency preparedness includes 12 ambulances, a bike ambulance and veterinary units, ensuring the centuries-old tradition unfolds under tight regulation and heightened safety.

Meanwhile, in other parts of Tamil Nadu, Pongal celebrations began early in the morning with residents of Thoothukudi and Trichy by drawing kolams outside their homes and preparing Pongal in a clay pot. (ANI)