Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led tributes to Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims, calling their 1919 sacrifice a 'defining moment' that awakened India's collective conscience. Other political leaders also paid homage on the anniversary.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid heartfelt tributes to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, recalling their sacrifice in 1919 as a defining moment in India's freedom struggle that awakened the nation's collective conscience. He said their courage continues to inspire generations to uphold justice, dignity and self-respect.

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The Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which took place on April 13, 1919, remains one of the darkest chapters in India's colonial history. According to the Ministry of Culture, the massacre marked a turning point in India's freedom struggle and is remembered as a symbol of courage and resistance. https://x.com/rajnathsingh/status/2043528113922204104?s=20

In a post on X, Singh wrote, "Remembering and paying my heartfelt tributes to all those innocent Indians who sacrificed their lives in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on this day in 1919. Their sacrifice remains a defining moment in India's freedom struggle, awakening the nation's collective conscience. Their courage continues to inspire generations to stand for justice, dignity and self-respect."

Leaders Pay Homage

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also paid tribute to the victims, describing them as "immortal martyrs". https://x.com/nitin_gadkari/status/2043495627364225505?s=20

In a post on X, Gadkari wrote, "Heartfelt salutations to the immortal martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre."

Further, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav offered humble salutations and called them "immortal martyrs" who laid down their lives for India's freedom, and said their sacrifice will continue to inspire dedication towards the nation. https://x.com/DrMohanYadav51/status/2043504657633583106?s=20

"On the Remembrance Day of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, I pay humble tribute to all the immortal martyrs who laid down their lives for Mother India's freedom. Your immortal saga will forever inspire us to dedicate everything for the nation and to safeguard this priceless heritage of freedom," Yadav wrote in a post on X.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin called the Jallianwala Bagh massacre a dark chapter in history and urged unity against injustice while remembering the sacrifice of those who laid down their lives for the nation. https://x.com/NitinNabin/status/2043520265377005976?s=20

"On the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Remembrance Day, humble tribute to all the brave heroes who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. This dark chapter inspires us to stand united against injustice and to remain steadfast in our resolve to protect the nation's freedom and honor. This sacrifice of the martyrs will forever guide the nation on the path of duty, courage, and dedication," Nabin wrote in a post on X.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar called it one of the darkest chapters in India's history and recalling the sacrifice of hundreds of unarmed men, women and children as a moment that strengthened the nation's resolve for freedom and dignity. https://x.com/DKShivakumar/status/2043501926554238991?s=20

"The Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919 remains one of the darkest chapters in our history. Hundreds of unarmed men, women and children were killed, leaving a deep scar on the nation's conscience. We remember the martyrs with gratitude whose sacrifice strengthened India's collective resolve for freedom and dignity," Shivakumar wrote in a post on X.

Historical Context of the Massacre

The massacre occurred in Amritsar, Punjab, where thousands had gathered at Jallianwala Bagh during the festival of Baisakhi. The gathering was also meant to peacefully protest against the Rowlatt Act and demand the release of leaders Dr Satyapal and Dr Saifuddin Kitchlew.

British officer Brigadier General Reginald Dyer, without issuing any warning, ordered his troops to fire on the unarmed crowd. According to the Ministry of Culture, "1650 rounds were fired. The firing ceased only after the ammunition had ran out."

While official British records put the death toll at 291, Indian leaders like Madan Mohan Malviya estimated over 500 deaths.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Brigadier General Dyer showed no remorse for his actions during the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. (ANI)