National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah praised EAM S Jaishankar's visit to Dhaka for Khaleda Zia's funeral, calling Bangladesh an 'old friend'. Abdullah stated the visit will give a boost to India-Bangladesh relations.

Farooq Abdullah Lauds Visit

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah lauded External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's Bangladesh visit to attend former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's funeral, calling Dhaka "an old friend." Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Abduallah noted that Jaishankar's visit will boost India-Bangladesh ties. "I am happy that our foreign affairs minister has gone there and taken part in it [Khaleda Zia's funeral]. Bangladesh is an old friend of ours, and we should take it forward. It will give a boost to it," he said.

Jaishankar Conveys Condolences in Dhaka

On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his visit to Dhaka, conveyed the condolences of the people and government of India as Bangladesh mourned the passing of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia. He also attended the former Bangladesh PM's funeral.

In a post on X, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah said, "HE @DrSJaishankar, Hon. External Affairs Minister, in Dhaka, conveys condolences of the people, Govt of #India as #Bangladesh mourns passing of former Prime Minister #BegumKhaledaZia, recognized her contribution to #democracy and expressed optimism to strengthen ties following democratic transition in Bangladesh thru the upcoming election (Feb 2026)."

Meeting with Tarique Rahman

New Delhi is looking to strengthen its ties with Bangladesh ahead of the February elections in the neighbouring country. Jaishankar on Wednesday met Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman and Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman in Dhaka and conveyed India's deepest condolences.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "On arrival in Dhaka, met with Mr Tarique Rahman @trahmanbnp, Acting Chairman of BNP and son of former PM of Bangladesh Begum Khaleda Zia."

He said he handed over a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tarique Rahman. "Handed over to him a personal letter from Prime Minister @narendramodi. Conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India," Jaishankar said.

"Expressed confidence that Begum Khaleda Zia's vision and values will guide the development of our partnership," he added.

Khaleda Zia's Political Legacy

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's first woman PM, died on Tuesday at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness. A dominant figure in national politics for decades, she led the country for three terms and played a key role in restoring democracy following years of military rule. (ANI)