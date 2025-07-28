Jaishankar told Parliament there was no US role or Modi-Trump call during Operation Sindoor, revealed India foiled a Pakistani attack after a US alert, secured UNSC support, got TRF banned among other things.

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday, July 28 denied any US involvement in the ceasefire between India and Pakistan amid Operation Sindoor. He said that there was no contact between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump during the retaliatory strikes on Pakistan. Jaishankar reiterated India's firm stance of zero tolerance for terrorism and the right to defend its citizens, emphasizing that terror and talks cannot go together.



Further, he urged amplifying Pakistan’s historic support for cross-border terrorism globally, noting that other nations condemned such acts. The government stressed the importance of a strong message after the Pahalgam attack, while pointing out that previous Congress government had engaged with China during the Doklam crisis. On US involvement: “At no point during our discussions with the United States was trade linked to the developments. There was no conversation between PM Modi and President Trump after April 22 until June 17.”

Top 10 Quotes from Jaishankar on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha

On US involvement: “At no point during our discussions with the United States was trade linked to the developments. There was no conversation between PM Modi and President Trump after April 22 until June 17.”

On foiling Pakistan’s plan: “On May 9, U.S. Vice President JD Vance warned of an imminent Pakistani attack. The Prime Minister made it clear any such move would be met with an appropriate response. Our forces foiled that attack.”

On ceasefire talks: “On May 10, other countries conveyed that Pakistan was ready to stop fighting. We insisted the request must come formally through the DGMO channel — and that is exactly how it came.”

On zero tolerance for terror: “Terror and talks cannot go together. We have the right to defend our citizens and the world must know Pakistan’s long history of cross-border terrorism.”

On diplomatic win at the UN: “Our objective was to secure UNSC’s endorsement for accountability and justice after the Pahalgam attack — and we succeeded.”

On TRF designation: “Operation Sindoor was not just a military action; it was backed by sustained diplomacy that ensured TRF was designated as a terrorist group.”

On strong measures against Pakistan: “We suspended the Indus Waters Treaty until Pakistan credibly stops cross-border terrorism and cut their High Commission staff from 55 to 30.”

On terror bases in Pakistan: “Who would have imagined that terror hubs in Bahawalpur and Muridke would be dismantled in this way?”

On Congress during Doklam: “The very people warning us about China today are the same people who took their briefing from the Chinese Ambassador instead of the government during the Doklam crisis.”

On Pakistan-China ties: “We are getting warnings about Pakistan-China collaboration, but this is not new. They have been working together for 60 years — from military cooperation to projects like CPEC and Gwadar Port.”

Scroll to load tweet…