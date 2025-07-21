EAM S. Jaishankar recalled his Civil Services interview held on March 21, 1977—the day the Emergency ended. Addressing new entrants, he emphasised the spirit of service and urged them to contribute to building a Viksit Bharat.

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reminisced about his Civil Services interview day, which coincided with a historic moment in India's history --the day the Emergency was revoked, March 21, 1977, at the Guru Samman and felicitation programme for new entrants in Civil Services by Samkalp Foundation.

Minister Highlights the Role of Service in Nation-Building

While addressing the new entrants in the Civil Services, he highlighted that the core of their profession lies in serving the nation.

Recalling his own Civil Services interview, Jaishankar said, “My interview was on March 21, 1977. That was the day the Emergency was revoked. I go in for an interview at Shahjahan Road, the first person that morning.”

Looking ahead to India's growth, Jaishankar said, "We say today that by 2030, India will be the third largest economy. By 2047, we will be closing the gap between 3 and 2..."

He encouraged the young civil servants to think about their contributions to India's development, saying, “I want you to think 20 years ahead. I want you to think about what your contribution to Viksit Bharat will be when we move towards it.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Spirit of Service Vital Across All Civil Services, Says Jaishankar

Emphasising the importance of service, Jaishankar added, “There can be nothing greater than serving your nation. Whether you enter the Indian Foreign Service, the Indian Railway Service, Indian Police Service, or the Indian Revenue Service, the important word is Service...”

Sharing some pictures of the event, Jaishankar wrote on X, “Pleased to participate in the Guru Samman and Felicitation Program for new Civil Services entrants organised by Samkalp Foundation.”

He also congratulated the new entrants along with their families.

"Underlined the importance of working with a 'spirit of service' in our collective journey towards a #ViksitBharat. Appreciated Samkalp Foundation's efforts in supporting candidates from different parts of India for the Civil Services exam preparation," the post added.