Jaisalmer is witnessing a festive tourism boom this Christmas Eve, with hotels and desert tent resorts reporting near-total occupancy amid a surge of domestic and international tourists.

Grand Celebrations Across the Golden City

Riding high on the strong demand, hospitality establishments across the Golden City have gone all out with grand decorations, special menus, and entertainment programmes to mark the celebrations. Hotels and resorts have been adorned with colourful lights and Christmas-themed decor, including beautifully decorated Christmas trees. Special arrangements have been made to cater to global tastes, with chefs preparing an array of Chinese, Continental, Italian, Rajasthani and other international cuisines. Gala dinners, DJ nights, live orchestras and folk performances are among the key attractions planned for the evening.

Several resorts located in the Sam sand dunes are also hosting exclusive Christmas Eve parties, adding to the celebratory atmosphere. With the arrival of foreign tourists in large numbers, the city is buzzing with festive energy, and tourism stakeholders expect enthusiastic participation in in-house celebrations this year.

Hoteliers Detail Festive Preparations

Rishabh Singh, General Manager of a three-star hotel in Jaisalmer, said tourism businesses in the city have made elaborate preparations for Christmas Eve. "Various events have been planned, and arrangements are almost complete. Guests will enjoy folk and Bollywood music and dance late into the night. The hotel has been decorated with attractive lighting and Christmas trees," he said.

Special Culinary Arrangements

Pratap, the head chef of another three-star hotel, said special culinary arrangements have been made to make the celebrations memorable. "Magnificent Christmas trees have been set up, and the lounge has been specially decorated. Our menu includes a wide range of international and local dishes. Guests will also be served special chocolates and elaborate Christmas cakes," he said.

With hotels fully booked and festivities in full swing, Jaisalmer's tourism sector is enjoying a vibrant Christmas season, reaffirming the city's status as a favourite winter destination for travellers from across the world. (ANI)