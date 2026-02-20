Jairam Ramesh slammed PM Modi's diplomacy, calling him a 'Vishwaguru' focused on acronyms while the US-Pakistan romance continues. He cited Pakistan facing no consequences for the 2025 Pahalgam attack as a 'depressing commentary' on the government.

Ramesh Criticises Modi's Diplomacy Over US-Pakistan Ties

In an indirect attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the AI Impact Summit, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Friday said that the "self-declared Vishwaguru" is busy giving the world "gyaan through acronyms."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, reacting to the meeting between Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and US President Donald Trump in Washington DC during the Board of Peace event on Thursday, Ramesh said the romance between the United States and Pakistan continues unabated.

He alleged that Pakistan has paid no price on the global stage for orchestrating the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, calling it a "depressing commentary" on the Modi government's diplomacy that no amount of spin-doctoring can erase.

He said this was evident from recent developments in Washington. Ramesh further said that while this was unfolding, the Prime Minister was busy projecting himself internationally through slogans and acronyms and forcing corporate leaders to demonstrate solidarity with him.

'Maximum Optics Damaging India'

"The romance between the USA and Pakistan continues unabated. It was on display yet again in Washington DC yesterday. That Pakistan has paid no price whatsoever on the world stage for orchestrating the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025 is a depressing commentary on the Modi Govt's diplomacy which no amount of spindoctoring can erase. It is all-too-evident. Meanwhile, the self-declared Vishwaguru is busy giving the world gyaan through his acronyms and forcing CEOs to hold his hand to demonstrate their solidarity with him. This is MODI governance Maximum Optics Damaging India," the 'X' post said.

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, reflects on the transformative potential of AI, aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the global principle of AI for Humanity. This summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI.

Trump Claims Credit for Halting 2024 Conflict

US President Donald Trump reiterated his claim of saving millions of lives during the India and Pakistan conflict in 2024, stating that he threatened to impose a "200 per cent tariff" and both countries halted the conflict as there's "nothing like money."

Speaking at his Board of Peace, Trump also increased the number of jets that were shot down during the conflict, taking the number to 11 from his previous claims of eight.

Trump again repeated that he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the conflict, despite India's rejection of any third-party mediation. (ANI)