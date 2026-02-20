PDP MLA Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi criticised 'The Kerala Story 2', alleging it insults Muslims. The Kerala High Court issued a notice to the makers and CBFC after a petition sought the cancellation of its censor certificate for its controversial plot.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi on Friday criticised the film 'The Kerala Story 2', alleging that the entertainment sector, once a platform to highlight social issues, has now been weaponised to insult Muslims. Speaking to ANI, Mehdi siad,"Every sector has been weaponised to insult Muslims. There was an entertainment sector which played an important role. Social issues were shown in it,but now that too has been weaponised to insult Muslims."

Kerala High Court Issues Notice

On Thursday, the Kerala High Court issued a notice to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and makers of 'The Kerala Story 2', following a petition which sought the cancellation of the censor certificate granted to the concerned film. The petition was submitted by Sreedev Namboothiri, a native of Chittariparamba in Kannur district. He claimed in the petition that the sequel contains "malicious and stereotypical projections scandalising an entire state without any basis". The next hearing has been set for Tuesday, February 24.

Plot Details and Political Opposition

The makers of 'The Kerala Story 2' released the trailer of the sequel recently, which showcased how Hindu women were trapped by the Islamic men in the name of love. Their parallel lives show how romance and rebellion transform into control and silence, turning love into a weapon that destroys freedom. The film is written by Amarnath Jha and Vipul Amrutlal Shah, while it is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh.

'The Kerala Story 2' has already sparked a fresh controversy, drawing sharp reactions from the political sphere. Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed strong opposition to the reports of a sequel to 'The Kerala Story'. He also said that a sequel would be another attempt to incite "communal discord" within the state.

This second instalment features a fresh cast, including Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha, who portray the three central characters whose lives are upended by planned conversion efforts. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 27, 2026. (ANI)