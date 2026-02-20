The Supreme Court dismissed a plea to ban mosque construction in the name of Mughal ruler Babar, who the petitioner called an 'anti-Hindu invader'. The plea specifically mentioned a new 'Babri Masjid' being built in Murshidabad, West Bengal.

SC Dismisses Plea To Restrain Mosques in Babar's Name

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea filed to restrain the construction of any mosque in the name of Babar or Babri masjid in any place in India on the ground that Mughal ruler Babar was an "anti-Hindu invader" who was involved in the slaying of many Hindus.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta dismissed the Mather after hearing brief submissions from the petitioner.

Controversial Mosque Planned in Murshidabad

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the petitioner mentioned that there is a construction of a mosque in Murshidabad in the name of Babri masjid despite Babar being a cruel anti-Hindu invader.

This comes after Jan Unnayan Party chief and former Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir on December 6, 2025, laid the foundation stone for the construction of Babri Masjid in Murshidabad and said that no one can move a single brick as the 37 per cent Muslim population of Bengal will build it at any cost.

He drew attention to the constitutional right to build places of worship and said that he is not doing anything unconstitutional, "as anyone can make a temple or church, so can I".

Kabir asserted that legal challenges would not deter the mosque's construction. "Five cases have been filed against me, but no one can stop someone with whom Allah is. The court has also clearly stated that it is written in the Constitution of India that one can build a mosque; it is a right," he said.

On January 2, Kabir informed of the construction of a hospital and a university, along with the Babri Masjid. "A Babri Masjid will be built here, a hospital will be built, a university will be built, and facilities will be created for the benefit of the people...," Kabir said at an event in Murshidabad. (ANI)