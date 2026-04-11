Congress's Jairam Ramesh slammed the Centre and PM Modi over US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad. He questioned how Pakistan became a mediator despite the 2025 Pahalgam attack, calling it a major diplomatic failure for the 'Vishwaguru'.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Saturday launched a sharp critique of the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as US-Iran peace talks are being held in Islamabad. In an 'X' post, Ramesh raised concerns about the Union Government's handling of the situation, while questioning the role of Pakistan as a mediator, despite being involved in the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack. He highlighted the Centre's "failure" despite widespread diplomatic engagement to isolate Pakistan following the incident.

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Questions Pakistan's Role as Mediator

"The US-Iran meeting is beginning today in Islamabad. The entire world, including India, are hoping that this is the beginning of a durable peace process between the two countries that will not get derailed by Israel's continuing agression in its neighbourhood. But serious questions about the substance and style of the self-declared Vishwaguru's huglomacy arise - How has Pakistan managed to carve out a new role for itself despite its role in the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack of April 2025 and the diplomatic engagement India mounted to isolate it following the attacks? This failure is especially damming because the Dr Manmohan Singh Government had very effectively isolated Pakistan after the Mumbai terror attacks in Nov 2008," Jairam Ramesh said.

Slams 'Huglomacy' With US

While taking a jibe at Prime Minister Modi, the Congress leader called out the government's acceptance of allowing the US to recognise Pakistan as a mediator, despite holding various events such as "Howdy Modi" and "Namaste Trump", in favour of US President Donald Trump. "How has India allowed the US to accord Pakistan this new role even after the Namaste Trump, Howdy Modi, and Phir Ek Baar Trump Sarkar campaigns of Mr. Modi and his cheerleaders? India also agreed to a very clearly one-sided trade deal where it gave much more than what it could get - and yet the Modi Government failed the gain any leverage with the US," he said.

Critiques Inaction on West Asia, China Policy

He further questioned the government's 'inaction' for not engaging in a peace initiative to solve the West Asia crisis, despite India holding the BRICS president post, and Arab nations, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, being its members. Ramesh further asked India's achievements in the past 18 months from its "calibrated capitulation" to China, highlighting its "pivotal role" in supporting Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. "Why didn't India as the current President of BRICS+ launch any peace or mediation initiative - especially since Iran, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia are members of the BRICs+? 4. What has India gained from its calibrated capitulation to China in the past eighteen months - especially in view of China's pivotal role in Pakistan's response to Operation Sindoor and its continued propping up of Pakistan? Peace in West Asia must return quickly. The Strait of Hormuz must once again revert to the situation that prevailed before the US-Israel assault on Iran began on Feb 28th - a mere two days after Modi had completed a most ill-advised and ill-timed visit to Israel," Ramesh said.

The US-Iran peace talks come as the fragile ceasefire agreement between both countries hangs in the balance, with Tehran stating that the truce also includes the halt to Israeli military operations in Lebanon. The meeting between the two sides is set to take place to end the over-month-long conflict in West Asia and follows an immediate ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran for two weeks. (ANI)