Former Bankipur MLA Nitin Nabin endorsed BJP's new candidate, Neeraj Kumar Sinha, for the upcoming by-election. Nabin expressed hope that Sinha will earn the people's trust and credited his own success to the constituency's support.

Nabin Backs New BJP Candidate

Ahead of the Bankipur Assembly by-election in Bihar, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, who represented the constituency as a four-time MLA, said on Tuesday that he is hopeful that the party candidate, Neeraj Kumar Sinha, will earn the trust and blessings of the people of Bankipur.

Speaking to reporters, Nabin said, "I stand here with the people of my area as I am accountable to them as a worker and (former) MLA. I am glad that the BJP has given a chance to a Mandal President to serve the people of Bankipur. I am hopeful that our party worker who has been given the opportunity to contest from here will receive the blessings of the people of Bankipur and will serve them."

Reflecting on His Tenure

Reflecting on his growth during his MLA tenure from Bankipur, he credited his success entirely to the support of the constituency's people. "I, too, have spent 20 years walking shoulder to shoulder with the people of this region. Being a partner in their joys and sorrows, I learned to work with them and to take the work forward. I always say that the workers and the public of my constituency have taught me how to work, and if I have reached this position today, it is because the people of my constituency have guided me here with their blessings and affection," he said.

Praise for Sinha's Dedication

Highlighting the dedication from Neeraj Kumar Sinha to public service, Nabin said, "He is a youth whom the people of the region know as a dedicated worker. He stands by everyone in times of trouble. One can say that while his personal recognition might not be grand, the scale of service he delivers in the area he works is immense."

By-Election Background

The Bankipur Assembly by-election was necessitated due to the resignation of Nitin Nabin from the Bihar Legislative Assembly after he was elected to the Rajya Sabha in March. BJP announced Neeraj Kumar Sinha as its candidate for the Bankipur Assembly by-election, replacing Abhishek Kumar Sinha, who withdrew from the contest citing family reasons. Following the announcement on Friday, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi felicitated Neeraj Kumar Sinha at the party office in Patna.

Candidate Expresses Gratitude

Expressing gratitude to the party leadership, Sinha had said he was confident of securing a decisive victory in the bypoll. "I am overjoyed. I am deeply grateful to the top leadership, the state president, our leader Nitin Nabin ji, as well as Amit Shah ji and Narendra Modi ji. I am grateful to them all. I started as a booth mantri; I served as a mandal president twice and also worked as a district vice-president in the Yuva Morcha. I am certain of a massive victory. Working together with all the party workers and the general public--who are going to shower their blessings on the Bankipur constituency--we will succeed. People will vote based on the work done by our leadership," he said.

Election Schedule Announced

On July 2, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for bypolls to three Assembly Constituencies in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, which includes the high-profile seats of Bankipur, Datia, and Manjalpur.

The last date for filing nominations was fixed as July 13 (Monday), with the scrutiny of the nomination papers scheduled to take place on July 14 (Tuesday). Candidates will have until July 16 (Thursday) to withdraw their candidatures. The polling for the three assembly seats in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat will be conducted on July 30 (Thursday), while the counting of votes is slated for August 3 (Monday). (ANI)