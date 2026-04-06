Jairam Ramesh lauds the Supreme Court's CBI probe order into contracts for Arunachal CM Pema Khandu's family. He calls it 'just the beginning', hints at other BJP CMs, and attacks PM Modi's 'Na khaunga, na khane dunga' slogan as a hoax.

Congress Slams BJP Over Corruption Allegations

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday lauded the Supreme Court's direction for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the contracts allegedly awarded to Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu's family members, calling it "just the beginning".

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In a post on X, he launched a veiled attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his slogan against corruption, "Na khaunga, na khane dunga", calling it a "complete hoax". Referring to the apex court's order, the senior Congress leader alleged that "a number of other BJP CMs are in the same category" and affirmed Congress' victory in the upcoming elections by calling Khandu "soon-to-be former CM". "The Supreme Court has just directed the CBI to launch a preliminary inquiry into contracts allegedly awarded to family members of the Arunachal Pradesh CM. This is just the beginning. A number of other BJP CMs are in the same category - including at least one soon-to-be former CM from the Northeast. naa khaauuNgaa naa khaane duuNgaa (Na khaunga, na khane dunga) has been a complete hoax - one that is unravelling now," Ramesh said.

Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe

His reaction comes after the Supreme Court on Monday ordered the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegations that various public works contracts in Arunachal Pradesh were awarded to firms linked to Chief Minister Pema Khandu's family members.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria directed the CBI to examine contracts awarded from January 1, 2015, to December 31, 2025.

The bench in its judgement stated, "The CBI shall initiate a preliminary inquiry within two weeks. Preliminary inquiry and consequential investigation, if any, shall cover execution of public works, contracts, and work orders within the period January 1, 2015, to December 31, 2025."

The bench ordered that CBI shall not be precluded from examining transactions outside the above period.

It further directed that the state of Arunachal Pradesh cooperate and make available relevant records within four weeks to the CBI. "State of Arunachal Pradesh shall cooperate fully with the CBI. The Chief Secretary of the state shall designate a nodal officer for coordination with the CBI. State shall ensure no record is destroyed," the order stated.

The top court made it clear that no evidence shall be destroyed. It asked the CBI to submit a status report within 16 weeks.

Background of the Petition

The order of the apex court came on a petition filed by the organisations, Save Mon Region Federation and Voluntary Arunachal Senaa.

Pema Khandu's father, Dorjee Khandu's second wife, Rinchin Drema and his nephew, Tsering Tashi was also made parties in the case.

In a helicopter crash in 2011, Dorjee Khandu died when he was the Chief Minister. (ANI)