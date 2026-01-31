On its 3rd anniversary, Jairam Ramesh hailed the Bharat Jodo Yatra as a 'transformative' movement led by Rahul Gandhi. The yatra highlighted economic inequality, social polarisation, and authoritarianism. Ramesh also flagged concerns over the Union Budget.

Congress Marks 3rd Anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday recalled the third anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, describing it as a transformative political movement led by party leader Rahul Gandhi from Kanyakumari to Kashmir that highlighted "rising economic inequality, social polarisation and political authoritarianism in the country".

In a post on X, Ramesh called the Bharat Jodo Yatra a "profoundly transformative event". The Bharat Jodo Yatra concluded three years ago with @RahulGandhi’s stirring speech at Srinagar. The 4000 km padyatra was undertaken by Rahul Gandhi and over 200 Bharat Yatris on foot from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. It went on for over 145 days, covering 12 states and 2 UTs. The… pic.twitter.com/8EV6nOcgR6 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 31, 2026

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra concluded three years ago today with RahulGandhi 's stirring speech at Srinagar. The 4000 km padyatra was undertaken by Rahul Gandhi and over 200 Bharat Yatris on foot from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. It went on for over 145 days, covering 12 states and 2 UTs. The Yatra that took to the people the three messages of sharpening economic inequalities, deepening social polarisation, and increasing political authoritarianism was a profoundly transformative event in our country's politics. It will be recalled and cherished for decades to come," he said.

The aim of this 'Yatra' was to unite India, bringing people together to strengthen the nation.

The 'Yatra' had begun on September 7, 2022, from Kanyakumari and passed through 12 states, culminating in Jammu and Kashmir, covering nearly 3,500 km over approximately 150 days, Congress said in a statement earlier.

The march ended on January 30, 2023, as Rahul Gandhi reached Srinagar, where leaders from various political parties joined him, culminating his extensive journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Ramesh Flags Concerns Over Union Budget

Earlier today, Jairam Ramesh raised concerns over the upcoming Union Budget, questioning whether key Budget figures expressed as a percentage of GDP would require revision after a new GDP series is released later in February. He flagged possible impacts of changes in inflation measurement on the Union Budget, citing the expected rollout of a new Consumer Price Index series and calling it an issue of policy coordination.