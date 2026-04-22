Jaipur's centuries-old Meenakari art thrives as families like Kamal Kumar Asat's pass it on. The next generation blends tradition with modern ideas, using social media to take the intricate, collaborative craft to a global audience.

In Jaipur, the centuries-old art of Meenakari continues to thrive, blending vibrant colours with intricate craftsmanship while preserving royal heritage for modern and global audiences.

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"Meenakari is not just decoration, it is emotion crafted on metal," says artisan Kamal Kumar Asat, who has spent years mastering the technique. "Every colour we apply, every line we draw, carries a part of our tradition. It takes patience and precision to bring these designs to life," he said

A Legacy Passed Through Generations

This intricate art form has been preserved through generations. In Jaipur, families like Asat's continue to nurture the craft with the same dedication, now passing it on to the next generation. Sitting side by side, he and his daughters carefully sketch designs on metal surfaces using fine tools, blending tradition with fresh ideas.

Blending Tradition with Modern Outreach

Gargi Asat, his daughter, believes the craft is evolving with time. "We are proud to carry forward what our ancestors started, but we are also exploring new designs and platforms. Social media has helped us showcase our work to a global audience," she said.

Her sister, Khyati, added, "Earlier, this art was limited to workshops and local markets. Now, through online platforms, people from across the world can discover and appreciate Meenakari."

The Intricate Collaborative Process

The process itself is a collaborative effort. A goldsmith prepares the base, an enamel artist fills in the colours, and a polisher gives the final shine. Each step requires precision, teamwork, and a deep understanding of the craft.

"Creating a single piece involves multiple skilled hands," Kamal Kumar explains. "It is a slow process, but that is what makes each piece unique and valuable."

From temple ornaments to royal courts, Meenakari has long been a symbol of elegance. Today, it continues to shine on global platforms, admired for its vibrant hues and intricate detailing.

More than just an art form, Meenakari is a living heritage, one that resides in the hands of artisans and the stories they create. In Jaipur, often called the Pink City, each handcrafted piece carries forward a legacy that bridges the past and the future. As tradition meets innovation, Jaipur's Meenakari proves that when colours blend with craftsmanship, history does not just survive, it shines.