A 22-year-old man, Vipin Kumar, was brutally stabbed in public in Jaipur, triggering massive protests. Accused Mohammad Anas, who posted a revenge note online, was later shot in the leg during a police encounter and arrested.

Jaipur: The brutal murder of a 22-year-old man, Vipin Kumar, in Jaipur’s Paldi Meena suburb on Sunday night triggered widespread protests and unrest across the city, severely disrupting traffic along the Jaipur-Agra National Highway on Monday.

Victim Stabbed 14 Times in Public

Kumar was allegedly stabbed 14 times in full public view by Mohammad Anas, a known history-sheeter, and his associates. According to police, the attack was premeditated, and the motive is still under investigation.

After the murder, Anas allegedly posted a provocative message on social media, claiming the attack was an act of “revenge”. His online boast further inflamed public anger, especially among locals familiar with his criminal background.

Massive Protests Erupt Across Jaipur

Protests erupted early Monday morning, with angry residents gathering in large numbers to demand justice for Kumar. Demonstrators blocked major roads, including the Jaipur-Agra Highway, and vandalised shops allegedly linked to a particular community.

The Police launched a swift crackdown and arrested Anas along with five of his aides. During the operation, Anas allegedly tried to grab a police officer’s service pistol, prompting officers to shoot him in the leg. He was later taken to a hospital under custody.

History of Threats and Disputes in the Area

Local residents alleged that Anas had a long record of threatening families in the area, including Kumar’s. “He was arrested earlier and even paraded by the police, but he became more defiant,” said Sunil Khatik, a resident.

Family Demands Justice and Compensation

Kumar’s family refused to allow the postmortem until their demands, including financial assistance and a government job for a family member, were met. After hours of negotiation, the administration agreed, and the protest was withdrawn by evening.

Sources revealed that the conflict may have started two years ago over a minor issue involving a goat belonging to Kumar’s family. Others suggested a personal rivalry or a possible dispute over a girl, though police have not confirmed these claims.

Heavy Police Deployment to Prevent Further Violence

To maintain order, authorities deployed additional forces, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Quick Response Teams (QRT), across the affected areas. Sporadic clashes occurred during the day, but by nightfall, the situation began to stabilise.