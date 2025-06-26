A bomb threat email claiming to be from terrorist Ajmal Kasab caused panic at Jaipur’s ESIC Hospital. The hospital was evacuated and searched. No explosives found yet; cyber cell is probing the origin of the email.

A bomb threat email sent in the name of Ajmal Kasab, the 26/11 Mumbai attacker, has created panic at ESIC Hospital in Jaipur.

The email reportedly warned that the hospital would be blown up. It was received on Thursday morning by the hospital administration, who immediately informed the police.

Hospital evacuated, bomb squad and police rushed in

As a safety measure, the entire hospital was evacuated within minutes. The bomb squad, police, fire brigade, and civil defence teams reached the scene quickly.

The teams began a complete search of the hospital, room by room, checking for any suspicious object.

Nothing suspicious found so far

Since the time of writing, no bomb or dangerous item has been found. Officials said that the email could be a prank or a hoax, but all precautions are being taken seriously.

The hospital remains under high alert until it is declared completely safe.

Cyber experts investigating the email

The email details have been handed over to the cyber crime unit. Experts are analysing the message to track the sender and find out where it came from.

Police said they are also checking nearby CCTV footage and internet activity records.

Security tightened around hospital

Extra security has been deployed at and around the hospital. The movement of people has been restricted, and only emergency medical staff are being allowed to enter.

Authorities have urged people to stay calm and not spread rumours. They said all safety steps are being taken.

Police suspect mischief, but no chances being taken

Senior police officials said that although the message may be the work of a mischief-maker, they are treating the threat as serious.

Until the entire area is fully checked and cleared, the hospital will remain under close watch.