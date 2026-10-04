Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) will visit the MPSC student protest site in Pune. He calls the agitation against paper leaks and irregularities a crucial struggle for Maharashtra's future, criticising the government for empty promises.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut will visit the ongoing Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) student protest site in Pune on Sunday.

Raut Backs Student Agitation, Cites Irregularities

In a post on X, Raut termed the agitation as a crucial struggle for "Maharashtra's future". The demonstrations have drawn widespread political backing, with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) MLA Rohit Pawar actively highlighting the aspirants' grievances.

"Students preparing for MPSC in Pune have been sitting on a day-and-night sit-in protest for the past three to four days. Rohit Pawar has brought this issue to light. Their outrage stems from paper leaks, irregularities in the process, and uncertainty about their future," he said.

Further, he noted that while the government showered verbal assurances regarding recruitment drives and scam investigations, it simultaneously acted to undermine the demonstration. "An impartial investigation into the scams in MPSC and the immediate recruitment for thousands of vacant posts, the government has showered assurances on these demands. Yet the protest hasn't stopped. On the contrary, attempts have been made to divide the students, and notices have been served. I am visiting this protest today at 6:30 PM this evening. This is a question of Maharashtra's future!" he remarked.

The announcement comes amid escalating outrage among thousands of competitive exam aspirants who have been staging a day-and-night sit-in protest in Pune.

Recruitment Process Cancelled Amid Malpractice Allegations

Earlier, the MPSC had initiated a preliminary inquiry following complaints regarding alleged malpractice in the screening examination held on March 22.

The Commission had published an advertisement for the Drug Inspector post on July 29, 2025. The screening examination was conducted offline on March 22 at six divisional headquarters in Maharashtra, and its result was declared on June 12.

Following the screening examination, 506 candidates were found eligible for interviews. Of these, interviews of 488 candidates were conducted between July 1 and July 22. After the completion of interviews, the Commission published a provisional general merit list comprising 488 candidates, including 485 eligible and three ineligible candidates for the post.

Complaints Allege Paper Leak

Meanwhile, between July 22 and July 26, the Commission received complaints through email from candidates and public representatives alleging malpractice in the March 22 screening examination.

The complaints alleged that some candidates had received the question paper or questions before the examination, on March 20, and that these were subsequently circulated through social media or electronic media.

The MPSC cancelled the entire recruitment process for the post following irregularities in the examination. (ANI)