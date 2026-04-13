A disturbing case has surfaced where a pregnant woman was allegedly followed, groped and molested on road in broad daylight in Jaipur.

A disturbing case has surfaced where a pregnant woman was allegedly followed, groped and molested on road in broad daylight in Jaipur. Two police personnel were suspended on Sunday for alleged negligence in handling the case. Assistant sub-inspector Mahesh Chand and head constable Angadram, who initially led the investigation, were suspended with immediate effect.

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The incident dates back to March 25, when the victim reported a shocking assault near Sector 9 in Malviya Nagar. According to her complaint, the accused approached her from behind around 6:10 pm, grabbed her, and touched her inappropriately before fleeing the scene.

The situation escalated when the woman raised an alarm. Officials revealed that the accused threatened her with a stone, creating panic before making his escape.

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Following the complaint, a case was registered at the Jawahar Circle Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In a bid to track down the accused, police launched an intensive manhunt. Multiple teams, including the District Special Team (DST), were deployed. Investigators meticulously scanned CCTV footage spanning a 3-km radius, mapped possible escape routes, and leveraged technical inputs to zero in on the suspect.

Teams have now been dispatched to arrest the accused, along with another individual suspected of providing him shelter.