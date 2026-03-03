J&K LG Manoj Sinha visited the family of deceased SSF jawan Sunny Salgotra. At an Atmanirbhar Bharat event, he stated terrorism has shrunk but religious terrorism remains a challenge, and called for strengthening India's manufacturing.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the family of Special Security Force (SSF) personnel SGCT Sunny Salgotra on Monday, following his tragic death in an unfortunate road accident. The Lieutenant Governor paid homage to the departed soul and expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members. During the visit, he assured them of full assistance and unwavering support from the government.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

LG addresses Atmanirbhar Bharat programme

In a separate event on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor earlier attended the Atmanirbhar Bharat (Swadeshi Apnao) programme in Jammu. During the programme, he said that the main challenge ahead of the nation was terrorism, which now shrunk to some places only. He also said that Naxalism has been wiped out, while "religious terrorism" remains a challenge to the nation.

On strengthening domestic manufacturing

Addressing the public, he said, "Everyone has seen the developments in the Middle East. The biggest need is to strengthen the domestic manufacturing capability of India. India has skills. In the last 11-12 years, there has been a huge change in the country. The entire economy of the world is being rewritten."

He further stated,"In this situation, the biggest need is to make manufacturing stronger. I believe in trade agreement ... and only countries survive when they are capable of investing in manufacturing readiness before a crisis arrives. More investing in Indian manufacturing means more jobs, a strong economy that is cacapble facing any situation."

On security and people's cooperation

Speaking about security in the region, he said that the soldiers of our security forces, the Jammu and Kashmir police, the administration, everyone is trying together.

"Jammu and Kashmir can be completely free from terrorism if the people of Jammu and Kashmir stand together. I have complete faith, and this is very important for Jammu and Kashmir. This is very important. Some people must be thinking, what difference does it make to us? We do our job. But it does make a difference," said Sinha. (ANI)