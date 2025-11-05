Amit Shera from Kotputli, Jaipur, won Rs 11 crore in a lottery after buying a ticket with Rs 1000 borrowed from a friend. While his wife's ticket won Rs 1,000, his ticket landed the jackpot. He plans to help his friend's daughters.

In a life-changing stroke of luck, Amit Shera from Kotputli village in Jaipur district has won Rs 11 crore in a lottery. Shera revealed that he purchased two tickets while visiting Moga with a friend - one for himself and one for his wife. Interestingly, he had borrowed Rs 1000 from his friend to buy the tickets. While his wife's ticket won Rs 1,000, his ticket fetched the massive prize of Rs 11 crore.

Winner Expresses Gratitude

Speaking to ANI, Amit Shera said, "I belong from Kotputli village in Jaipur district. I can't express my happiness. I thank the Punjab government and the lottery agency. All my grief and sorrows have vanished today. I have won Rs 11 crore. I came to Moga with a friend for a visit and bought two tickets, one for myself and one for my wife. I borrowed Rs 1000 from my friend to buy the tickets. My wife's ticket won Rs 1,000, and mine won Rs 11 crore. I am a great devotee of Lord Hanuman."

Generous Plans for the Prize Money

He further said that he would give 50 lakhs each to the two daughters of his friend. "I have lost my mother, so I understand the pain of daughters. So I will give Rs 50 lakhs each to the daughters of my friend. I will use the remaining money for my children's education and to build a house. I would like to urge people to take advantage of this scheme of the Punjab government. I wish that the poverty of every person should end," he further added.

Official Confirms Win and Outlines Claim Process

An official from the lottery agency said that the first prize of the lottery was Rs 11 crores. "Today, the prize winner of the Diwali bumper, Amit Shera, came to the lottery office to submit the claim form of Rs 11 crores amount. He purchased the ticket from Bhatinda. Our claim form is available on our website. It can be purchased from our seller also. Winners have to give their details like bank account number, name, address, and original ticket. After getting sanctioned the amount will be transfered to the account. To submit the claim form no money is required, and it has to be submitted to Punjab government office," he added.

Warning Against Online Lottery Scams

He further cautioned that the Punjab government does not run any online lottery scheme, and it is illegal. "We run only paper lottery, and it has to be taken from the counter," he added. (ANI)