To combat the intense summer heat in Jaipur, Nahargarh Biological Park has deployed special measures. These include bathing animals like tigers and lions, installing jumbo coolers and sprinklers, and modifying diets with treats like fruit ice cream.

Measures to Combat Summer Heat

Authorities at Nahargarh Biological Park have put in place special measures to protect wildlife from the intense summer heat sweeping the city. Wild animals, especially tigers, lions, leopards, and sloth bears, are bathed before being released in the morning. Night shelters are being equipped with jumbo coolers, and the display areas have water sprinklers. Senior wildlife veterinary doctor Arvind Mathur, speaking to ANI, said, "Special arrangements have been made to protect wildlife from the intense summer heat in the park. Wild animals, especially tigers, lions, leopards, and sloth bears, are bathed before being released in the morning. Their night shelters are equipped with jumbo coolers, and the display areas have water sprinklers, rain guns, and water bodies to help animals cool down." Mathur stated that detailed, comprehensive measures are being taken to protect the facility's animals from the intense summer heat.

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Special Diets and Health Supplements

Arvind Mathur said, "The diet of the animals has been modified; sloth bears and Himalayan bears are given cold milk and fruit ice cream, herbivores receive cucumber, bitter gourd, and watermelon, and hippopotamus families are provided with watermelons. Cubs of tigers and leopards are given chicken in addition to their routine diet. Night shelters exposed to strong sunlight are covered with green nets to maintain a cooler environment. All animals have been dewormed and given vitamins, minerals, calcium supplements, and anti-stress medicines. Glucose is added to their water," he added.

Success in Wildlife Breeding

Nahargarh Biological Park has also gained nationwide fame for its successful breeding programmes; the administration is currently engaged in caring for two additional cubs. Prior to this, the tigress Rani had given birth to three cubs. Nahargarh Biological Park is increasingly emerging as a leading name in the successful breeding of wildlife. The park ranks at the very top for the successful breeding of wolves. Recently, a bear also gave birth to cubs. (ANI)