The death toll in the Jaipur accident has risen to 14 after a trolley overturned in the Loha Mandi area under the Harmada Police Station limits, Rajasthan Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said on Monday. He added that the driver appeared to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Khimsar said, "There are 14 deaths and 12 are under treatment. Three out of those 12 are critical... It seems that the driver must have been intoxicated."

Political Leaders Express Condolences

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a tragic mishap in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and announced an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured. "Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Jaipur, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM," the Prime Minister's office wrote on X.

Rajasthan CM Orders Proper Treatment

Earlier today, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that the road accident in Jaipur's Lohamandi area under Harmada Police Station limits was "extremely tragic and heart-wrenching" while directing officials to ensure proper medical care for those injured in the mishap.

In a post on X, CM Sharma wrote, "The road accident that occurred in the Lohamandi area of Harmada in Jaipur, resulting in loss of life, is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching. The concerned authorities have been directed to ensure proper treatment for the injured. We pray to God to grant a place to the departed souls in His eternal abode and bestow strength upon the bereaved families to endure this devastating blow."

Former CM Ashok Gehlot Offers Condolences

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also offered condolences, saying he was "deeply saddened" by the news of the accident.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the tragic road accident in Harmada, Jaipur, which has resulted in significant loss of life. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. I pray to God that the departed souls find peace and that their families are granted strength and patience. I pray for the swift recovery of all those who were injured in this accident," he wrote on X.

Eyewitness Account

According to eyewitnesses, the trolley, which was reportedly being driven at high speed, lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles. Surinder, one of the survivors whose car was hit by the trolley, said, "The truck was coming from the Loha Mandi side. The truck was at full speed, the driver was completely drunk, and trampled everyone in its path. My car was parked and I was inside the car..." (ANI)