Baramulla MP Rashid Engineer, jailed in a terror funding case, has moved court for a one-month interim bail to meet his seriously ill father. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has opposed the bail plea but suggested custody parole instead.

Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Rashid Engineer has moved court seeking interim bail to meet his ailing father.

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He is seeking one month's interim bail to meet his father, who is seriously ill and hospitalised.

Rashid Engineer is in judicial custody in Tihar Jail in connection with a terror funding case lodged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Court Hears Bail Plea

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma got the status verified and heard the submissions of counsel for Rashid Engineer and NIA. The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom.

Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi alongwith Nishita Gupta, appeared for Rashid Engineer. It was argued that his father is seriously ill and hospitalised. He is praying for a one-month interim bail.

On the other hand, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Gautam Khazanchi opposed the plea for an interim on various grounds. However, he submitted that Rashid Engineer may be granted custody parole to meet his father.

After hearing the submissions of SPP for NIA, the court adjourned the matter till Monday. The court asked the counsel for accsued to take instructions.

Rashid Engineer is in judicial custody in a terror funding case. His regular bail application has been pending before the High court since long time. Earlier, he was granted custody parole to participate in Lok Sabha sessions. (ANI)