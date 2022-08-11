Jagdeep Dhankhar to take oath as India's 14th Vice President today

Dhankhar had received 528 votes as NDA candidate defeating the opposition’s, Margaret Alva, who got 182 votes in Vice Presidential election. The vice president-elect Dhankhar and Naidu discussed ideas and experiences about matters of national interest and parliamentary affairs, according to a release from the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Jagdeep Dhankhar will take the oath of office to become India's fourteenth vice president on Thursday. At 12:30 pm, President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath. Today marks the conclusion of the current vice president of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu. The vice president also serves as the Rajya Sabha's chair.

Naidu and Dhankhar were guests of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday at his home. The vice president-elect Dhankhar and Naidu discussed ideas and experiences about matters of national interest and parliamentary affairs, according to a release from the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

With a massive vote share of 74.36 per cent, the highest in the previous six vice presidential elections, Dhankhar, the candidate of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, won the vice presidential election on Sunday. He received 528 votes to Margaret Alva, the joint candidate of the opposition, who received 182.

The Election Commission on Sunday released a certificate confirming that NDA candidate Dhankhar has been chosen to serve as India's 14th vice president, one day after the election. The "Certification of the Election" for Dhankar was signed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey.

According to the polling organisation, senior Deputy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma and senior Principal Secretary in the EC Narendra N Butolia presented a signed copy of the certificate to the Union Home Secretary. On August 11, the signed copy will be read aloud during the new vice president's swearing-in ceremony.

In his final week as Vice President, Naidu gave a number of high tea events for the officials and staff members of the VP Secretariat, Rajya Sabha Secretariat, the team of medics, and the Air Force personnel who assisted him. The attendees of these events said an emotional farewell to Naidu as they reminisced their fond experiences of working for the vice president, according to the statement.