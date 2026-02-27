President Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the Indian Air Force's Exercise Vayu Shakti in Pokhran. The drill showcased the IAF's operational preparedness and combat efficiency with a full spectrum of aircraft and weapon systems.

President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the Indian Air Force's (IAF) large-scale Exercise Vayu Shakti at Pokhran, Jaisalmer, on Friday. The exercise showcased the operational preparedness, tactical capabilities, and combat efficiency of the IAF.

Demonstration of Air Dominance and Strategic Capability

As the first, fastest, and fiercest responder, the IAF highlighted its capability to rapidly punish the enemy, dominate the operational environment from the outset, and decisively influence the course of operations by transforming tactical actions into strategic outcomes.

Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Role

The exercise also provided glimpses of how the IAF plays a crucial role in humanitarian assistance and disaster management, offering rapid airlift and rescue and evacuation from conflict zones within the country as well as abroad.

Assets on Display: Aircraft and Advanced Weaponry

Full-spectrum operations involving fighter, transport, and helicopter platforms were executed, including Tejas, Rafale, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Sukhoi-30MKI, MiG-29, Hawk, C-130J, C-295, C-17, Chetak, ALH MK-IV, Mi-17 IV, LCH, Apache, Chinook, and Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA). The exercise also featured advanced weapon systems such as Short Range Loitering Munitions (SRLM), Akash, SpyDer, and Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS), performing day, dusk, and night missions to demonstrate the IAF's versatility and readiness.

Reaffirming 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and Airspace Primacy

Vayushakti-26 further highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor, reaffirming the IAF's primacy in airspace dominance, long-range precision targeting, multi-domain operations, and its ability to deliver decisive effects using indigenous platforms guided by the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Reaffirming National Security and Deterrence

Guided by the core values of "Achook, Abhedya aur Sateek," the exercise was aimed to reassure the nation by reaffirming the IAF's role as a key component of India's national security architecture.

Through this demonstration, the IAF seeks to underline its readiness to safeguard the country's sovereignty, protect national interests, and maintain operational superiority across multiple domains in a rapidly evolving threat environment. Exercise Vayushakti-26 is expected to serve as a platform to validate the IAF's tactical and strategic capabilities, inspire confidence among citizens, and strengthen India's deterrence posture in the region, while showcasing the operational excellence and technological edge of its personnel and platforms. (ANI)